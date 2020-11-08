scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 08, 2020
‘It’s easier to tell your kids character matters’: CNN host breaks down after Joe Biden wins

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, with former First Lady Michelle Obama being one of the first to comment on Jones' broadcast.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 8, 2020 6:24:22 pm
van jones breaks down, van jones cnn, joe biden, donald trump, kamala harris, us presidential elections, joe biden us president, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online with netizens agreeing with Jones. (Source: Van Jones/Twitter)

From impromptu street parties to memes and jokes on social media, Joe Biden’s triumph over Donald Trump in a bitter and closely-fought presidential election triggered a plethora of reactions among his supporters. Among the many emotional moments captured was that of CNN host Anthony Kapel Van Jones, who broke down on live TV as the channel called the US election in favour of Joe Biden.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad, it’s easier to tell you kids character matters,” said Jones in the video, which went viral on social media. With Biden’s victory, Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and the first person of colour to become the vice-president.

Watch the video here:

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe,” he said. This is a big deal, Jones said, “for us to be able to get some peace, and have a chance for a reset”.

Jones concluded the video by saying, “I want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheat way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. This is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, for them, it’s not a good day, but for most, this is a good day.”

