‘It’s easier to tell your kids character matters’: CNN host breaks down after Joe Biden wins

From impromptu street parties to memes and jokes on social media, Joe Biden’s triumph over Donald Trump in a bitter and closely-fought presidential election triggered a plethora of reactions among his supporters. Among the many emotional moments captured was that of CNN host Anthony Kapel Van Jones, who broke down on live TV as the channel called the US election in favour of Joe Biden.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad, it’s easier to tell you kids character matters,” said Jones in the video, which went viral on social media. With Biden’s victory, Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and the first person of colour to become the vice-president.

Watch the video here:

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered. ‘I can’t breathe.’ That was not just George Floyd. There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe,” he said. This is a big deal, Jones said, “for us to be able to get some peace, and have a chance for a reset”.

Jones concluded the video by saying, “I want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheat way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around. This is a good day for this country. I am sorry for the people who lost, for them, it’s not a good day, but for most, this is a good day.”

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions online, with former First Lady Michelle Obama being one of the first to comment on Jones’ broadcast.

Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/eqL1szT1Iz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

From a French father on the other side of the Atlantic: Merci Monsieur for your speech on CNN. I know I am right to tell my daughters to be good, not lie, trust science and seek to be better versions of themselves for the benefit of all. My America is back. All the best! — chtibatave (@pdelebarre) November 7, 2020

God bless you and god bless the American people who made this day possible. The decent people of the UK love you — Marisa Brummitt (@MarisaB_London) November 7, 2020

Thanks for all your sense and wisdom over the last few days. There is a lot of love for @CNN in the U.K. right now. And it was great to see, hear, feel and share your emotions. — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 7, 2020

Seeing you weep made me weep. Sending you all the love x ❤ — Lucy (@Lucygooner) November 7, 2020

Van, I and I’m sure many millions of other people started balling tears seeing your reaction to this. Thank you. Time to rejoice. — Ryan (@dogryan100) November 7, 2020

Lovely, Van. You so beautifully expressed what so many are feeling. Character does still count! XO — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) November 7, 2020

