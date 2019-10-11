Small aircraft crashes into ski lift, dangles upside down from cable line

A small plane crashed onto a ski lift and dangled from its cable after getting entangled in it. Dramatic photos of the accident went viral online and showed the small aircraft hanging upside down from the cable line of the chairlift in the Italian Alps.

The ultra-light plane struck the ski lift on Sunday in the village of Teglio, Prato Valentino in northern Italy. The two people aboard were injured with one of them thrown out of the aircraft during the crash, while the other was trapped inside the plane.

The National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS) which was called in released images from the site. The agency said that the pilot from Genoa had been thrown from the aircraft during the collision and suffered some injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A helicopter was used to bring down safely the passenger stranded on the aircraft. The passenger was unharmed, CNSAS said.

A video shared by TeleUnica showed the passenger being rescued from the wing of the aircraft with a rescuer latching on to a cables to bring him down safely.

According to the BBC, the cause of the crash is now being investigated.