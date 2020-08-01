At 96, World War II veteran Giuseppe Paterno becomes Italy’s oldest student

Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy’s oldest student, is awarded his graduation certificate after completing his undergraduate degree. (Picture credit: Reuters) Giuseppe Paterno, 96, Italy’s oldest student, is awarded his graduation certificate after completing his undergraduate degree. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A 96-year-old World War II veteran from Italy very rightly proved that it’s never too late to start something and became the country‘s oldest university graduate.

Giuseppe Paterno completed his undergraduate degree in History and Philosophy with top honours from the University of Palermo, Italy.

The graduation certificate of Giuseppe Paterno, who completed his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy, is pictured at the University of Palermo. (Picture credit: Reuters) The graduation certificate of Giuseppe Paterno, who completed his undergraduate degree in history and philosophy, is pictured at the University of Palermo. (Picture credit: Reuters)

According to news agency Reuters, despite his keen interest in reading and studying, Paterno was not able to attend university in his youth, having grown up in a poor family in Sicily and only receiving basic education as a child.

However, after realising that it was “now or never”, Paterno enrolled for the course in 2017.

