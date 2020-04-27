Watch: Italians celebrate 75th Liberation Day from balconies due to Covid-19 lockdown

Many Italians took to their balconies to sing “Bella Ciao”- an old protest song which later on turned to be Italy’s unofficial anti-Fascist anthem. Many Italians took to their balconies to sing “Bella Ciao”- an old protest song which later on turned to be Italy’s unofficial anti-Fascist anthem.

Italians celebrated their 75th anniversary of its liberation by Allied forces during World War II by singing songs and waving flags from their balconies.

To mark the special day, Italians sang “Bella Ciao”, an old protest song which later became Italy’s unofficial anti-Fascist anthem.

Watch the video here:

The day marks the liberation of Italy from Benito Mussolini’s Fascist regime by the US and European allies, ending a 23-year regime and five years of war.

Though major celebrations were called off due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, AFP reported that jet planes buzzed across Rome’s azure skies to mark the special day.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella marked the day by laying a wreath at the Unknown Soldier war memorial in Rome.

