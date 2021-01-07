scorecardresearch
Watch: Woman donning witch costume visits children at an Italian hospital

The woman named Donatella is a member of the Italian Alpine Rescue team and dressed up as witch Befana, a popular figure from Italian folklore.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 4:39:13 pm
A woman wearing a witch costume ‘flew’ over a children’s hospital in Italy’s Taranto on Wednesday to bring some cheer to the sick children and the video is being widely shared on social media.

Video shows the woman, dangling from a cable normally used for cave rescues, waving as staff and children at Santissima Annunziata hospital’s paediatric ward watched and cheered.

According to the Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of January 5), similar to Santa Claus.

