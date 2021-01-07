Watch: Woman donning witch costume visits children at an Italian hospital

A woman wearing a witch costume ‘flew’ over a children’s hospital in Italy’s Taranto on Wednesday to bring some cheer to the sick children and the video is being widely shared on social media.
The woman named Donatella is a member of the Italian Alpine Rescue team and dressed up as witch Befana, a popular figure from Italian folklore.
Video shows the woman, dangling from a cable normally used for cave rescues, waving as staff and children at Santissima Annunziata hospital’s paediatric ward watched and cheered.
A ‘flying’ witch brings cheer to sick children at an Italian hospital pic.twitter.com/lD41ytDOKq
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
YOU NEED TO RE-EXAMINE THE CONCEPT OF FLIGHT…
— brett allen (@hittman240) January 7, 2021
Flying? I can see the cables! #fail
— Daniel (@DCL_28) January 7, 2021
That’s not a flying witch. That’s a witch on a string🤣😂🤣
— Will Nixon (@WillNix57985505) January 7, 2021
I think you will find that this is probably Befana – In pop Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of January 5) in a similar way to St. Nicholas or Santa Claus.
— Paul (@PaulG_Lon) January 7, 2021
By any chance was HIS name Santa Klaus?
— ROBERT AND KIM (@tinkertowners) January 7, 2021
Terrifying
— T-Bone (@toddsmith98) January 7, 2021
That’s the Befana, a traditional character
— Victoria A H (@SoyVictoria) January 7, 2021
According to the Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of January 5), similar to Santa Claus.
