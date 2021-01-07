Watch: Woman donning witch costume visits children at an Italian hospital

Video shows the woman, dangled from a cable normally used for cave rescue and waving as children in Santissima Annunziata hospital's pediatric ward watched.

A woman wearing a witch costume ‘flew’ over a children’s hospital in Italy’s Taranto on Wednesday to bring some cheer to the sick children and the video is being widely shared on social media.

The woman named Donatella is a member of the Italian Alpine Rescue team and dressed up as witch Befana, a popular figure from Italian folklore.

Video shows the woman, dangling from a cable normally used for cave rescues, waving as staff and children at Santissima Annunziata hospital’s paediatric ward watched and cheered.

A ‘flying’ witch brings cheer to sick children at an Italian hospital pic.twitter.com/lD41ytDOKq — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

I think you will find that this is probably Befana – In pop Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of January 5) in a similar way to St. Nicholas or Santa Claus. — Paul (@PaulG_Lon) January 7, 2021

That’s the Befana, a traditional character — Victoria A H (@SoyVictoria) January 7, 2021

According to the Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of January 5), similar to Santa Claus.