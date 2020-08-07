scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Tourist in Italy damages 19th century sculpture while posing for picture

An Austrian man broke a couple of fingers off the plaster model of the Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix while on a visit to Italy’s Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 7, 2020 9:30:09 am
Italy, CCTV footage, sculpture damage, art damage, Italy museum sculpture damage, Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express news The CCTV footage of the incident shows the man getting on to the base of the sculpture to pose for the photograph.
(Picture credit: Reuters, Museo Gypsotheca Antonio Canova)

A tourist damaged a 19th century sculpture by Antonio Canova in an Italian museum after he sat on it while getting a photo clicked.

An Austrian man broke a couple of toes off the plaster model of the Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix while visiting Italy’s Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which is now being widely shared on social media, shows the man sitting near the  sculpture and posing for a photo. In the video, the man quickly examines the damage he has caused and then quickly leaves.

The man was part of a group of eight Austrian tourists who were visiting the museum.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were outraged by the man’s behaviour. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to a Facebook post by the museum, the man “turned himself in” and confessed to his actions.

“I remain at complete disposal, it was irresponsible behaviour on my part, the consequences were not known to me, so I normally continued the visit to the museum and the entire stay in Italy (I didn’t escape),” the man wrote in a letter addressed to the President of the Canova Foundation, Vittorio Sgarbi.

The museum has said it has already initiated restoration work on the damaged sculpture.

