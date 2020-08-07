Tourist in Italy damages 19th century sculpture while posing for picture

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the man getting on to the base of the sculpture to pose for the photograph.

A tourist damaged a 19th century sculpture by Antonio Canova in an Italian museum after he sat on it while getting a photo clicked.

An Austrian man broke a couple of toes off the plaster model of the Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix while visiting Italy’s Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which is now being widely shared on social media, shows the man sitting near the sculpture and posing for a photo. In the video, the man quickly examines the damage he has caused and then quickly leaves.

The man was part of a group of eight Austrian tourists who were visiting the museum.

Watch the video here:

Oops! CCTV camera captures the moment a tourist snapped the toes off a Canova sculpture in Italy pic.twitter.com/KgJxsiUHD6 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

Many who came across the video were outraged by the man’s behaviour. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Good grief! Who the hell thinks it’s okay to sit on the statue? Please tell me this wasn’t an American. I’m already embarrassed by my culture now. 🤦♀️ — Carrie P. (@CarrieLPatino) August 5, 2020

why would someone sit on it good god, these ppl — unlimited_truth (@unlimited_truth) August 5, 2020

That’s the most stupid thing i’ve ever seen. It’s sad but so funny at the same time sorry lol — T.Kartal 🦅 (@t_krtl) August 5, 2020

When you exhibit whatever you need to think about the dummest people around. 1. build a little barrier 2. have someone actively there 3. put a sign on 4. put an alarm on — Oliver (@Oliver27506277) August 5, 2020

That’s pretty dumb but I also wonder why there are no security chords around these priceless sculptures. Knowing people’s natural tendency to break stuff, you’d think the museum would prepare for such things. — Maximilien Lord-Blackburn (@BlackburnLord) August 5, 2020

Hey anyone here got any super glue? — terry morris (@terrymo76195061) August 5, 2020

Who lays down on a sculpture? — Jacquelina (@Jacquelina2014) August 5, 2020

He was like, nothing happened here, it was like that when I arrived. — Juan Carlos García Barón (@JuanCarlos011) August 5, 2020

According to a Facebook post by the museum, the man “turned himself in” and confessed to his actions.

“I remain at complete disposal, it was irresponsible behaviour on my part, the consequences were not known to me, so I normally continued the visit to the museum and the entire stay in Italy (I didn’t escape),” the man wrote in a letter addressed to the President of the Canova Foundation, Vittorio Sgarbi.

The museum has said it has already initiated restoration work on the damaged sculpture.

