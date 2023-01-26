Italian twin sisters celebrate their ‘200th birthday’. Watch video

People wish to live longer and lead a happy life. Watching one’s children and grandchildren grow up to become adults is indeed an enriching experience. Now, two Italian sisters have stunned netizens as they celebrated their 100th birthday on Monday.

Born on January 23 in 1923, Francesca and Maria Riccardi, doubled up their ages and celebrated the day as their “200th birthday”. In a video shared by Reuters on Twitter, the twin sisters are seen sitting before an embellished cake. Several people joined the celebration.

🎂 Turning 100 years old is already quite an achievement, but Italian twins Francesca and Maria Ricciardi went one step further, celebrating their '200th' birthday pic.twitter.com/kGcng8RBPj — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2023

Francesca Ricciardi is heard saying in the video, “We have 50 grandchildren.” As the reporter asks whether she had imagined she could live so long, she responds, “I didn’t think so.”

Netizens were astounded by the “200th birthday” celebration. A Twitter user commented, “Happy 200th Birthday! This is rare.” Another user wrote, “I’m Gonna Go Out On A Stretch but, ain’t NO WAY THEY ARE OVER 100. LOOK AT THEIR SKIN TEXTURES. THAT’S A DISTRACTION.” A third user remarked, “Wonderful!”

According to the Guinness World Records, Maria Branyas Morera from Spain is both the oldest woman and oldest person living. She was born on March 4, 1907, at San Francisco in the US and later moved to Spain. For the past 22 years, she has been living in a nursing home called Residència Santa María del Tura.