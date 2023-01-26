scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Italian twin sisters celebrate their ‘200th birthday’. Watch video

Born on January 23 in 1923, Francesca and Maria Riccardi, doubled up their ages and celebrated the day as their “200th birthday”.

twin sisters celebrate 200th birthday, twin sisters celebrate birthday, 200th birthday, indian expressIn a video shared by Reuters on Twitter, the twin sisters are seen sitting before an embellished cake. Several people joined the celebration.
Listen to this article
Italian twin sisters celebrate their ‘200th birthday’. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

People wish to live longer and lead a happy life. Watching one’s children and grandchildren grow up to become adults is indeed an enriching experience. Now, two Italian sisters have stunned netizens as they celebrated their 100th birthday on Monday.

Born on January 23 in 1923, Francesca and Maria Riccardi, doubled up their ages and celebrated the day as their “200th birthday”. In a video shared by Reuters on Twitter, the twin sisters are seen sitting before an embellished cake. Several people joined the celebration.

Francesca Ricciardi is heard saying in the video, “We have 50 grandchildren.” As the reporter asks whether she had imagined she could live so long, she responds, “I didn’t think so.”

Netizens were astounded by the “200th birthday” celebration. A Twitter user commented, “Happy 200th Birthday! This is rare.” Another user wrote, “I’m Gonna Go Out On A Stretch but, ain’t NO WAY THEY ARE OVER 100. LOOK AT THEIR SKIN TEXTURES. THAT’S A DISTRACTION.” A third user remarked, “Wonderful!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

According to the Guinness World Records, Maria Branyas Morera from Spain is both the oldest woman and oldest person living. She was born on March 4, 1907, at San Francisco in the US and later moved to Spain. For the past 22 years, she has been living in a nursing home called Residència Santa María del Tura.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 17:25 IST
Next Story

Pakistan rupee slumps to record as IMF bailout urgency grows

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close