Italian student gets barcode of Covid vaccination certificate tattooed, divides internet

As the Covid-19 pandemic goes on, carrying vaccine certificates are becoming an integral part of the ‘new normal’. Now, instead of carrying the proofs everywhere, an Italian student had a crazy id: getting a tattoo of the vaccine pass! Photos of his one-of-a-kind body art is now going viral.

Andrea Colonnetta from Reggio Calabria recently got both shot of the vaccine and soon after got the a barcode of his COVID-19 certificate inked on the underside of his arm. Reportedly, the young man hadn’t given much thought in advance before getting his latest tattoo, but decided on the topical – and practical – choice after talking with tattoo artist. He told the Corriere della Calabria newspaper “it’s certainly something original – I like to be different.”

The pass gives proof of coronavirus status – that you are vaccinated, have recovered from the virus or tested negative in the last 48 hours, AFP reported.

While most want to move on from the pandemic era and not remember it, talking CGTN Europe, the 22-year-old economics student said wanted “to remember this historic time.”

The tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone shared images of his unusual artwork on Instagram. The complex tattoo of several black boxes of various sizes — making up the QR code was done in less than two hours by Pellerone, who thought the tattoo was a great way to challenge “anti-vaxxers” and stress the importance of getting a jab.

The young student also showed how the tattoo worked, scanning the barcode to enter a fast-food joint. The video, originally posted on TikTok went viral garnered nearly a million views. Since then the video has gone viral on other platforms as well.

An extension of the EU’s digital Covid certificate, it has been required in Italy since August 6 to get into cinemas, museums and indoor sports venues or to eat indoors at restaurants, Business Insider reported.

As his tattoo has made him an internet sensation, it has left people divided online. While many criticised him on social media platforms claiming his tattoo as “provocative”, some even slammed him for getting inked as a “publicity stunt”.