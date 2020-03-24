Italian priest leaves filters on during live broadcast of mass, has the internet in splits

The priest was seen standing before the altar during the service while confetti were seen on screen. The priest was seen standing before the altar during the service while confetti were seen on screen.

Italy continues to remain under lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus which has now claimed more lives in the European nation than China. As a result, churches have been conducting mass through livestreaming for the faithful. But one priest’s attempt went awry when he left the filters on for a Facebook live, and the video now has the internet in splits.

In the video, the parish priest is seen with the filters of a futuristic illuminated helmet, a fedora and even sunglasses during the ceremony. According to Italian news website TPI, the priest is from the Parish of Saints Peter and Benedict of Polla, in the province of Salerno.

The use of filters resulted in many watching the video on Facebook for laughs and many commented that the laughter the video provided was a good thing in such times.

From north to south Italy, parish priests have been streaming religious services during the period of Lent so that citizens can follow them comfortably from home and maintain social distancing.

Italy emerged as the new epicentre of the pandemic even as the virus killed over 15,000 people with over 5,000 deaths in the European nation alone.

