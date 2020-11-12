Unable to visit wife in hospital, 81-year-old plays the accordion for her from street

In the video, Bozzini opens with a rendition of English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Spanish Eyes” for his wife.

An 81-year-old Italian man, who was unable to visit his wife in hospital due to the COVID-19 restrictions, was filmed playing the accordion for her from the street. The video has since been shared on multiple social media platforms.

The video shows Stefano Bozzini playing the accordion while his wife Carla Sacchi and two others watch from a second-floor window of the hospital in Castel San Giovanni.

In the video, Bozzini is seen playing the tune of English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck’s song “Spanish Eyes”.

“She was so in love with that song, I play it all the time at home,” he told The Guardian. Bozzini also goes on to play a selection of his wife’s favourites in the video.

Watch the video here:

An Independent report said that though Bozzini’s wife had been discharged on November 7, she spent almost 10 days in the hospital as doctors carried out tests for suspected cancer.

Local reports said that Bozzini is a retired member of the Italian Army’s Alpini mountain infantry. The couple met when they were in their 20s and have been married for 47 years, The Guardian reported.

