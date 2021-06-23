scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

Researchers believe they can reconstruct the life and death of the Egyptian priest and understand which kinds of products were used to mummify the body.

By: Reuters |
June 23, 2021 6:43:58 pm
egyptian mummy, mummy ct scan, italy mummy ct scan, mummy researcher mri scan, viral news, odd news, indian expressMedical radiology technicians prepares a CT scan to do a radiological examination of an Egyptian mummy in order to investigate its history at the Policlinico hospital in Milan, Italy. (Source: Reuters)

Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets.

The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo’s Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan’s Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

“The mummies are practically a biological museum, they are like a time capsule,” said Sabina Malgora, the director of the Mummy Project Research.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Malgora said information on the mummy’s name comes from the sarcophagus dated between 900 and 800 BC, where Ankhekhonsu – which means ‘the god Khonsu is alive’ – is written five times.

Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan’s Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo. (Source: Reuters)

Researchers believe they can reconstruct the life and death of the Egyptian priest and understand which kinds of products were used to mummify the body.

Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan’s Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo, Italy. (Source: Reuters)

“Studying ancient diseases and wounds is important for modern medical research … we can study the cancer or the arteriosclerosis of the past and this can be useful for modern research,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement