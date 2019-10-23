Italian couple survive landslide after pet cats wake them up in nick of time

It is often said that animals sense an impending danger before a storm and that is exactly what happened when disaster struck the house of an Italian couple.

Claudio Piana and his wife Sabrina Pellegrini, who had gone to sleep at their home in Campo Ligure on Monday, survived a landslide after they were woken up by their pet cats. “My wife got up because Simba and Mose, our cats, were making a noise and woke us up,” Piana told the Secolo XIX newspaper.

Piana’s house was among the many buildings and tenements damaged across the Liguria region that was caused after incessant rains led to overflowing rivers and triggered landslides.

“She realised they were playing with a piece of plaster which had just fallen off the ceiling. Then we saw cracks opening in the walls,” Piana said.

Seeing cracks opening in the walls, the couple immediately escaped the premises and managed to survive the landslide that had damaged the foundation of their house.

However, on leaving the house, they were trapped by a sea of mud and were later rescued by firefighters. “My brother then called and said ‘Claudio, your house has collapsed’,” Piana said.

“Now we have nothing. The firefighters said we can never go back into the house, it’s too dangerous,” he said. “At least Simba and Mose survived.”

(With inputs from AFP)