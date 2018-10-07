‘It will make a great wedding story,’ says mother after her two-year-old shreds over Rs 78,000

Couple saved over ,060 football season tickets, toddler shredded the money. (Source: Benbelnap/Twitter)

A couple in Utah feared the worst when they couldn’t find an envelope containing around $1,060 (INR 78,196) of their savings. Ben and Jackee Belnap had saved the money to pay for the University of Utah football season tickets but their son Leo had other plans.

ALSO READ | This six-year-old girl takes care of her paralysed father after her mother abandoned them

Taking to Twitter, the father of the boy wrote: “So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season… Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2-year-old shredded $1,060.”

So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season… Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE — BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018

When the envelope, in which the money was kept, went missing, the couple started searching the house. “I’m digging through the trash and she hollers and says, ‘I found it,’” Ben said. “She’s holding the shredder and she says, ‘I think the money is in here,’” Ben told KSL. According to the same report, the two-year-old is familiar with the shredder as he helps his mother with junk mail.

“We just, for like five minutes, we just shuffled through it, not talking. We didn’t know what to do and then I broke the silence and I’m like, ‘Well, this will make a great wedding story one day,’” Jackee told the news website.

Fortunately, all is not lost for the couple. According to the report, a government office that deals with mutilated cash might help them out. “I called the guy the next morning and he said, ‘Oh, we might be able to help you here,’ and I was shocked,” Ben told the news company. “He said, ‘Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to D.C., and in one to two years, you’ll get your money back.’”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd