scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 05, 2021
Most read

‘It wasn’t a zoom call’: BBC anchor wears shorts under desk, viral video triggers hilarious reactions

Since being shared online, the video of the anchor has gone viral on social media and has triggered a plethora of hilarious reactions among netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 5, 2021 12:22:32 pm
bbc news anchor wears shorts viral video, Shaun Ley, Shaun Ley shorts viral video, Shaun Ley twitter reactions, Shaun Ley, trending, indian express, indian express newssome also supported the anchor and tweeted, "It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions." (Source: Twitter)

While the summer months are bound to leave one sweating, a BBC anchor seemed to have gone a step ahead to fight the heat when he decided to wear a pair of shorts under his desk while reporting.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features anchor Shaun Ley wearing a jacket and a tie from the waist up but a pair of shorts below.

Many viewed spotted the ‘semi-formal’ combination when the camera panned to a wider view of the newsroom from where the anchor was reporting on Israel. According to The Guardian, the newsreader was seen in casual attire on the day the UK recorded the hottest day of 2021 so far.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and has triggered a plethora of hilarious reactions among netizens. “Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom call?” wrote a user, while sharing screenshots of the viral clip.

However, some also supported the anchor and tweeted, “It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 05: Latest News

Advertisement