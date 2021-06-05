‘It wasn’t a zoom call’: BBC anchor wears shorts under desk, viral video triggers hilarious reactions

some also supported the anchor and tweeted, "It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions." (Source: Twitter)

While the summer months are bound to leave one sweating, a BBC anchor seemed to have gone a step ahead to fight the heat when he decided to wear a pair of shorts under his desk while reporting.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features anchor Shaun Ley wearing a jacket and a tie from the waist up but a pair of shorts below.

Many viewed spotted the ‘semi-formal’ combination when the camera panned to a wider view of the newsroom from where the anchor was reporting on Israel. According to The Guardian, the newsreader was seen in casual attire on the day the UK recorded the hottest day of 2021 so far.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and has triggered a plethora of hilarious reactions among netizens. “Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom call?” wrote a user, while sharing screenshots of the viral clip.

However, some also supported the anchor and tweeted, “It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions.”

Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn’t a Zoom call? pic.twitter.com/xHA0zfNzXs — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 4, 2021

Do you think on the UK’s hottest day of the year that he said “I’m Shaun Ley” or “I’m wearing shorts today”? #hottestday #bbcnewscast #bbc pic.twitter.com/h7xEajWSAc — Kevin Bellwood (@kevinbellwood) June 4, 2021

BBC newsreader Shaun Ley yesterday: formal above the desk, more casual below. pic.twitter.com/pl9p31ihvw — Martin Ingram (@martiningram) June 4, 2021

BBC newsreader wears weather-appropriate attire. — Amy Stevens (she/her) (@AmyLouise2201) June 4, 2021

Shaun Ley is an excellent journalist and asks some probing questions of his guests and listens to the answers. It does not matter what he wears to be comfortable as he often does long evening sessions. — judith Elderkin (@judith_elderkin) June 4, 2021