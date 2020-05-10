It may not be wise to share your Netflix password with your boss. Here is why

Not too happy with losing control over his own account, Luffy decided to confront his boss and here is how it went. Not too happy with losing control over his own account, Luffy decided to confront his boss and here is how it went.

While sharing Netflix login credentials is a widespread phenomenon, allowing limited number of people to share the same account, a man found himself in an awkward situation when he shared his password with his boss.

“I gave my boss my Netflix password so he could watch Tiger King and this man has lost his mind,” tweeted Marcus D. Luffy while starting a Twitter thread explaining his ordeal. “His kids added their own profiles and he changed my profile to ours. Nah, fam.” he said. Along with his tweet, he also shared a picture of his updated “family”.

I gave my boss my Netflix password so he could watch Tiger King and this man has lost his mind. His kids added their own profiles and he changed my profile to ours. Nah, fam pic.twitter.com/5wxbpf0K3H — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

Not too happy with losing control over his own account, Luffy decided to confront his boss and here is how it went:

He really buggin 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/7OtoFwW8WZ — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

To make it clear to his boss, Luffy changed his profile name to “King Marcus”. “Just so we’re clear, I did immediately correct it,” he tweeted while sharing a screenshot of the update.

Lmfao just so we’re clear, I did immediately correct it pic.twitter.com/JZllQ5jkb6 — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

Since being shared online, the tweet has gone viral, prompting a flood of reactions with several people relating to the situation. Later, Luffy clarified that it was a prank by his boss, who is like “family to him”.

“Last thing, I’ve worked there for 7 years and these people literally treat me like family. They give me money whenever I need it, invite me over for holidays, always look out for me, etc. Lmfao I love them. My boss just changed my profile to mess with me because we always prank each other,” he tweeted.

