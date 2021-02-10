Watch: Man’s narrow escape as roof comes crashing at Turkey market

According to local reports, the incident reportedly happened on February 9.

A man narrowly escaped when a roof crashed moments after he took refuge from strong winds at a market in Istanbul recently. Surveillance footage shows the man, who was standing outside a store, taking shelter inside the shop due to the strong winds and rain.

Within seconds, the nearby CCTV camera captured the moment when the roof came crashing down, merely missing the man.

Watch the video here:

Surveillance footage in Istanbul, Turkey captures the moment a man takes refuge inside a store just seconds before a roof is brought down by heavy winds. pic.twitter.com/BWJqSZXGME — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2021

As per Global News, heavy rain and storm damaged hundreds of cars and buildings in the city, uprooted trees, and injured at least three people.