Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Watch: Man’s narrow escape as roof comes crashing at Turkey market

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2021 2:47:15 pm
Istanbul, Turkey, man’s narrow escape caught on camera, man escapes roof collapse CCTV footage, narrow escape CCTV footage viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.According to local reports, the incident reportedly happened on February 9.

A man narrowly escaped when a roof crashed moments after he took refuge from strong winds at a market in Istanbul recently.  Surveillance footage shows the man, who was standing outside a store, taking shelter inside the shop due to the strong winds and rain.

Within seconds, the nearby CCTV camera captured the moment when the roof came crashing down, merely missing the man.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, the incident reportedly happened on February 9. Take a look at how people reacted the video:

As per Global News, heavy rain and storm damaged hundreds of cars and buildings in the city, uprooted trees, and injured at least three people.

