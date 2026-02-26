Footballer performs CPR on injured seagull mid-match in Istanbul, video goes viral

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
A heartwarming moment from an amateur football match in Istanbul has gone viral after a player stopped mid-game to rescue an injured seagull. The incident occurred during a playoff match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar.
An official told AFP that the bird had been flying low when it was accidentally hit by a clearance from the Istanbul Yurdum Spor goalkeeper.
As the seagull dropped onto the pitch, the team’s captain, Gani Catan, immediately ran over and attempted basic CPR, gently pressing on the bird’s chest, a scene that was later shared in footage provided by team manager Fatih Buyuk.
Recalling the moment, Catan told Anadolu, “Something was falling, and I realised it was a seagull. The first thing that came to my mind was heart massage, because it couldn’t breathe, so I tried my luck.”
The effort appeared to work. Once the bird began breathing again, Catan carefully carried it to the sidelines, where medical staff took over. While the gull reportedly suffered a wing injury, its condition after the match remains unclear.
Even the live commentary reflected the surreal nature of the moment. Commentator Onur Ozsoy exclaimed, “Muhammet hit the seagull. They’re doing chest compressions on the seagull right now, this is a moment rarely seen in football history.”
Since surfacing online, the clip has gone viral, drawing emotional reactions from viewers.
One user wrote, “This is very wholesome and heartwarming.” Another added, “The kind of news that also needs attention equally where every life matters, EVERY.”
Others were reminded of pop culture, with one comment noting, “Reminds me of the scene from ted lasso.” Another viewer observed, “Judge the country and its people by how they treat their animals..”
A fifth user praised the act but added a personal hope: “It looks like very heartwarming video.. showing compassion against animal is a sign of good human being.. and i hope the person who is doing this must not eat anyother animals too.”