Footballer performs CPR on injured seagull mid-match in Istanbul, video goes viral

Once the bird began breathing again, Catan carefully carried it to the sidelines, where medical staff took over

A heartwarming moment from an amateur football match in Istanbul has gone viral after a player stopped mid-game to rescue an injured seagull. The incident occurred during a playoff match between Istanbul Yurdum Spor and Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar.

An official told AFP that the bird had been flying low when it was accidentally hit by a clearance from the Istanbul Yurdum Spor goalkeeper.

As the seagull dropped onto the pitch, the team’s captain, Gani Catan, immediately ran over and attempted basic CPR, gently pressing on the bird’s chest, a scene that was later shared in footage provided by team manager Fatih Buyuk.