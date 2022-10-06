scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

‘Science is definitely fun’: ISS shares photos of astronauts having fun with a water bubble in space

A water droplet forms a shape of a sphere in space because of no gravity; a sphere is a shape with minimum surface area.

ISS, International Space Station, astronauts having fun, water bubble in space, space, science is fun, Astronauts Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti and Bob Hines , viral, trendingThe ISS shared photos of several astronauts looking at the water bubble with amazement.

Life in space is full of amazement and wonder as things don’t work as they do on earth. Physics in space and how things react are so different that it feels surreal. The International Space Station (ISS) shared a photo of a “free-flying water bubble” inside the ISS’s Kibo laboratory module and it is fascinating to watch.

The ISS Wednesday shared photos of several astronauts looking at the water bubble with amazement. Astronauts Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti and Bob Hines were “having fun with fluid physics” as they were observing the behaviour of a free-flying water bubble inside the Kibo laboratory module at the ISS.

Also Read |‘Taking yoga to new heights’: Astronaut performs yoga at International Space Station

“Expedition 68 astronauts (from left) Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Bob Hines have fun with fluid physics as they observe the behavior of a free-flying water bubble inside the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module,” ISS captioned the post.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by International Space Station (@iss)

The post has received more than 43,000 likes since being shared. The European Space Agency commented on the post and wrote, “Science is definitely fun!” “It’s so beautiful!” a user said.

“Doesn’t it show the various combined forces of what we call gravity makes all that it can to be round,” another wrote. “Never get tired of seeing cool water bubbles in space. Each time I find my self getting briefly lost in thoughts about our Universe,” posted another netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

As there is no gravity in space, a water droplet forms the shape of a sphere as it doesn’t get pulled downwards. The droplet forms the shape of a sphere as it is a shape with the least amount of surface area.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:22:33 pm
Next Story

Telangana police: 1,300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.8 crore seized

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement