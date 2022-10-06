‘Science is definitely fun’: ISS shares photos of astronauts having fun with a water bubble in space

Life in space is full of amazement and wonder as things don’t work as they do on earth. Physics in space and how things react are so different that it feels surreal. The International Space Station (ISS) shared a photo of a “free-flying water bubble” inside the ISS’s Kibo laboratory module and it is fascinating to watch.

The ISS Wednesday shared photos of several astronauts looking at the water bubble with amazement. Astronauts Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti and Bob Hines were “having fun with fluid physics” as they were observing the behaviour of a free-flying water bubble inside the Kibo laboratory module at the ISS.

“Expedition 68 astronauts (from left) Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Bob Hines have fun with fluid physics as they observe the behavior of a free-flying water bubble inside the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module,” ISS captioned the post.

See the post below:

The post has received more than 43,000 likes since being shared. The European Space Agency commented on the post and wrote, “Science is definitely fun!” “It’s so beautiful!” a user said.

“Doesn’t it show the various combined forces of what we call gravity makes all that it can to be round,” another wrote. “Never get tired of seeing cool water bubbles in space. Each time I find my self getting briefly lost in thoughts about our Universe,” posted another netizen.

As there is no gravity in space, a water droplet forms the shape of a sphere as it doesn’t get pulled downwards. The droplet forms the shape of a sphere as it is a shape with the least amount of surface area.