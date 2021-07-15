‘Proud moment’: Netizens cheer as ISRO successfully conducts 3rd test of Vikas Engine for Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan is ISRO’s major project of sending humans to space, to a low earth orbit, onboard an Indian vehicle.

Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test on the Vikas Engine that would launch the ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

“#ISRO on July 14, 2021, has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme,” ISRO said in a tweet.

#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme Read More: https://t.co/cqYatVNwsf pic.twitter.com/4MFvHIBgVW — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2021

ISRO tested the liquid propellant Vikas Engine as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme. The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the ISRO facility in Tamil Nadu’s Mahendragiri.

As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter, with congratulatory messages for the space agency and the scientists behind the project for their effort. #IRO and #Gaganyaan also briefly dominated Twitter trends on Thursday.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Gaganyaan is ISRO’s major project of sending humans to space, to a low earth orbit, onboard an Indian vehicle. The first unmanned mission is planned for December 2021 and the second one is scheduled in 2022-23.