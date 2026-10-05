Israeli singer learns Shah Rukh Khan song to honour Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

The musician learned the Hindi song and dedicated his performance to “brave” Captain Machchhar and Indians worldwide.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 5, 2026 09:49 AM IST
Israeli singer dedicates Hindi song to Captain SmitThe now-viral video shows Benda singing Shah Rukh Khan's popular song "Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain."
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Israeli-American musician Itay Benda paid a musical tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who confronted a colleague mid-air and helped avert an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a gesture of gratitude following the attack aboard the flight, Benda specially learned a Hindi song and dedicated his performance to “brave” Captain Machchhar and Indians around the world. Benda described the performance as his “small way of saying thank you.”

The now-viral video shows Benda singing Shah Rukh Khan‘s popular song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai.” Originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathore, the song is from Khan’s 2008 romantic comedy, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

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‘What a touching effort’

The video has since gone viral across all social media platforms, garnering a wave of reactions.

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“The most apt song chosen to give praise and thanks to Capt Smit. What a touching effort to show your love and appreciation,” a user wrote.

“Thank you very much from an Indian for singing such an appropriate song,” another user commented.

“Very appropriate song for the occasion and you sing very well with good Hindi. Thank from all my Indian friends,” a third user reacted.

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The tribute comes as Captain Machchhar has been praised for helping protect those on board during the attack.

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On September 30, Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls. The plane was carrying 174 people, all of whom survived.

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