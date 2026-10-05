Israeli singer learns Shah Rukh Khan song to honour Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Israeli-American musician Itay Benda paid a musical tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who confronted a colleague mid-air and helped avert an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In a gesture of gratitude following the attack aboard the flight, Benda specially learned a Hindi song and dedicated his performance to “brave” Captain Machchhar and Indians around the world. Benda described the performance as his “small way of saying thank you.”

The now-viral video shows Benda singing Shah Rukh Khan‘s popular song “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai.” Originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathore, the song is from Khan’s 2008 romantic comedy, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”