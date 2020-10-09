Meet the Israeli child who takes a 11-foot pet python swimming

Inbar Regev with her pet python at her home in Ge'a, southern Israel. (Picture credit: Reuters)

An eight-year-old Israeli girl is best friends with an 11-foot python and enjoys swimming with it in her backyard pool.

Inbar, who has had the snake since she was young, has named the python Belle, after the lead character from the Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

In the film, the character wears a yellow gown in a famous dance scene that resembles the colour of the snake.

According to Reuters, the eight-year-old has always had animals around since she lives with her parents in an animal sanctuary in southern Israel.

The duo has been spending a lot of time with each other as schools are currently shut due to the pandemic.

“It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus,” Inbar told Reuters.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What could possibly go wrong 🤪 — Peter Hernandez (@pedrojohson8989) October 8, 2020

python is waiting for her to grow up — Syrchin Alexey (@mr_ZM) October 8, 2020

Putting the python in a chlorinated pool is NOT good for it. — Ian Arthur (@ianarthurmedia) October 8, 2020

😑 pythons are not vegetarian — aharring (@aharring) October 8, 2020

So cute 😍 — ☯ (@utotelic) October 8, 2020

Nah! I love animals, just NOT snakes. I don’t mind them existing, just NOT near me. Thanks. — Jen Maran (@jen_maran) October 8, 2020

Pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to keep from fainting if I saw that python in the same water around me. Good for her, though. — Diane L. Knuckles (@dknuckles) October 8, 2020

(With inputs from Reuters)

