Friday, October 09, 2020
Meet the Israeli child who takes a 11-foot pet python swimming

Inbar, who has had the snake since she was young, has named the python Belle, after the lead character from the Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 2:14:30 pm
Eight-year-old, pet python, Israeli girl pet python, python, swimming pool, Israel, trending news, Viral video, Indian Express newsInbar Regev with her pet python at her home in Ge'a, southern Israel. (Picture credit: Reuters)

An eight-year-old Israeli girl is best friends with an 11-foot python and enjoys swimming with it in her backyard pool.

Inbar, who has had the snake since she was young, has named the python Belle, after the lead character from the Disney film Beauty and the Beast.

Eight-year-old, pet python, Israeli girl pet python, python, swimming pool, Israel, trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl, touches her pet python while swimming in her backyard pool in Ge’ a southern Israel. (Picture credit: Reuters)

In the film, the character wears a yellow gown in a famous dance scene that resembles the colour of the snake.

According to Reuters, the eight-year-old has always had animals around since she lives with her parents in an animal sanctuary in southern Israel.

The duo has been spending a lot of time with each other as schools are currently shut due to the pandemic.

“It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus,” Inbar told Reuters.

Eight-year-old, pet python, Israeli girl pet python, python, swimming pool, Israel, trending news, Viral video, Indian Express news Inbar Regev, an eight-year-old Israeli girl in a swimming pool with her pet python. (Picture credit: Reuters)

(With inputs from Reuters)

