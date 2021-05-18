scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Most read

‘Sickeningly cruel & vindictive’: Israel draws ire after tweeting 🚀 emojis

In a total of 12 tweets posted by Israel it used more than thousand rocket emojis. "Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians," read a tweet following the emojis.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2021 11:55:58 am
israel gaza conflict, gaza hamas rocket attack, israel rocket strikes on gaza, israel rocket emoji tweets, gaza strip death toll, palestine israel war, viral news, indian expressThe serious of tweets ended up drawing ire from people, who slammed the handle for their arrogance.

As tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine, Israeli military unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City, in response to Hamas rocket fire, taking the death toll in both territories to over 200.

Amid the ongoing crisis, where most victims are civilians, Israel is drawing flak online for a “barrage of insensitive tweets” containing rocket emojis. Soon, the thread went viral and triggered a severe backlash from netizens.

The series of tweets comes after the deadliest day in the week-long conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians,” read a tweet following the emojis. “Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?” read the final tweet.

The tweets came under severe criticism in light of the high death toll in the ongoing crisis, with some expressing solidarity with Palestinians. One Twitter user responded by tweeting child emojis at the account writing, “I did one with the number of kids you’ve killed.”

Israel said Hamas has launched more than 3,000 rockets so far targetting country’s civilian areas. However, a vast majority of rockets sent into Israel from Gaza are intercepted by country’s advanced missile defense system called the Iron Dome and were destroyed midair. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed in the ongoing rocket attacks.

The Israeli military pounded Gaza with airstrikes on Monday, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “to continue to strike at the targets of terrorism.”

Since the escalation began on May 10, where dozens of building were erased in a densely populated area of Gaza, another 40,000 citizens have been displaced by the Israeli attacks in the last week.

The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focus of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a hilltop compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.

[With inputs from AP]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x