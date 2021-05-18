‘Sickeningly cruel & vindictive’: Israel draws ire after tweeting 🚀 emojis

The serious of tweets ended up drawing ire from people, who slammed the handle for their arrogance.

As tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine, Israeli military unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City, in response to Hamas rocket fire, taking the death toll in both territories to over 200.

Amid the ongoing crisis, where most victims are civilians, Israel is drawing flak online for a “barrage of insensitive tweets” containing rocket emojis. Soon, the thread went viral and triggered a severe backlash from netizens.

The series of tweets comes after the deadliest day in the week-long conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021

“Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians,” read a tweet following the emojis. “Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

“Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?” read the final tweet.

The tweets came under severe criticism in light of the high death toll in the ongoing crisis, with some expressing solidarity with Palestinians. One Twitter user responded by tweeting child emojis at the account writing, “I did one with the number of kids you’ve killed.”

We need a ceasefire. Children are dying. pic.twitter.com/XP4vBJyKF2 — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) May 17, 2021

🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒i did one with the number of kids you’ve killed — Creighton M 🆓🇵🇸 (@CreightonOTE) May 17, 2021

38,000 have been displaced, can you put that into perspective as well please? — Sam 🇵🇸 سامي (@sam_aa305) May 17, 2021

If you have time to meme your way through this you might be the oppressors waging genocide on a people and theft on the land. https://t.co/IMokqzOkl3 — Kelly Rowland, Thee 2nd Lead Singer (@Danez_Smif) May 17, 2021

Israel has lost the diplomatic front in this war. It is now left to emojis. Really, this is pathetic. https://t.co/hUMUgc996Q — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) May 17, 2021

Palestinian children are hiding under their beds each night as Israeli firepower (via 🇺🇸🇬🇧) rains down indiscriminately on their homes The Israeli state is depraved – this tweet is sickeningly cruel & vindictive https://t.co/a4vNRTNIDC — Chris Hazzard (@ChrisHazzardSF) May 17, 2021

The Israeli apartheid regime is having an extremely normal one This is what massacring children will do to your brain https://t.co/3HC68pGdEL pic.twitter.com/z8vBVGCNEJ — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 17, 2021

truly a mask off moment for israeli zionists. this is their attitude, this is their vibe all of the time. moronic arrogance with a genocidal flair https://t.co/EXXBJelKEV — #SaveSheikhJarrah (@lenapalestina) May 17, 2021

Israel can meme about rockets being launched at them because at the end of the day they know they have the militaristic upper hand. They wouldn’t dare outline how many arms they’ve raised against Palestinians. I’m glad their grab for sympathy is backfiring. https://t.co/t7mmaynFg7 — Rubén (@xoxorubenangel) May 17, 2021

y’all are completely deranged. acting like a stan account while doing a genocide and ethnic cleansing as if this is all just some game… DISGUSTING! https://t.co/bebsn1I0GF — k.❦ (@NINETIESRNB) May 17, 2021

A country going through a humanitarian crisis does not do shit like this. https://t.co/gCYgiQEylq — ALI (@syedalihaider_) May 17, 2021

this is so beyond vile i’m still wrapping my head around the thought process that went into this from a publicity standpoint https://t.co/n8Sn1LXqYI — nina | חנינה (@fireheartfemme) May 17, 2021

So why not try emoticonizing how many missiles and rockets and bullets YOU have shot at Palestinian civilians and how many lots of land YOU have stolen from Palestinians. #WeStandWithPalestine

🚀🔥🧨💣🔫⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ https://t.co/J0aIAinMlK — COTTONRICE KICKERS (@myunghwa9) May 18, 2021

if I tweeted 🇵🇸 for every civilians killed by your rockets i would be suspended long before I finished https://t.co/v0I7Y6sgt1 — mari (@strandednowhere) May 18, 2021

Israel said Hamas has launched more than 3,000 rockets so far targetting country’s civilian areas. However, a vast majority of rockets sent into Israel from Gaza are intercepted by country’s advanced missile defense system called the Iron Dome and were destroyed midair. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed in the ongoing rocket attacks.

The Israeli military pounded Gaza with airstrikes on Monday, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “to continue to strike at the targets of terrorism.”

Since the escalation began on May 10, where dozens of building were erased in a densely populated area of Gaza, another 40,000 citizens have been displaced by the Israeli attacks in the last week.

The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focus of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a hilltop compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.

