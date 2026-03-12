‘Love under fire’: Israel promotes ‘bomb shelter dating’ as creative way to connect during war; internet calls it ‘sick’

Alongside the dating idea, a few other tools have also emerged to help people manage life during repeated sirens

As tensions escalate in West Asia following a new round of attacks, Israel has come up with an unusual idea to help people cope with life during frequent air-raid warnings, something it calls “bomb shelter dating”.

The concept surfaced after Iran reportedly launched strikes on neighbouring Gulf countries in response to joint military action by the United States and Israel inside Iranian territory. With sirens sounding regularly and residents often rushing into shelters, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted several “creative” tools people are using while living under the threat of missile attacks.

One of the more unusual ideas is a dating feature designed for people taking cover in bomb shelters. In a post on X, the ministry mentioned a platform that helps users see “who’s single even under fire”, suggesting that even in tense situations, people may still want to connect with others.