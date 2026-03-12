‘Love under fire’: Israel promotes ‘bomb shelter dating’ as creative way to connect during war; internet calls it ‘sick’

As tensions escalate in West Asia following a new round of attacks, Israel has come up with an unusual idea to help people cope with life during frequent air-raid warnings, something it calls “bomb shelter dating”.
The concept surfaced after Iran reportedly launched strikes on neighbouring Gulf countries in response to joint military action by the United States and Israel inside Iranian territory. With sirens sounding regularly and residents often rushing into shelters, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted several “creative” tools people are using while living under the threat of missile attacks.
One of the more unusual ideas is a dating feature designed for people taking cover in bomb shelters. In a post on X, the ministry mentioned a platform that helps users see “who’s single even under fire”, suggesting that even in tense situations, people may still want to connect with others.
The idea works through the Hooked app, originally built for speed-dating. According to a report by The Times of Israel, shelters can place a QR code near the entrance. Anyone entering the bunker can scan the code to see which other people inside have marked themselves as single, turning the waiting period during air-raid alerts into an opportunity to strike up conversations.
“Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on,” the ministry wrote on X while describing the concept.
The post caught the attention of Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel, who shared it and joked about how such an idea fits the country’s reputation for innovation. “With the entire country on ‘shelter in place’ mode, we should have expected something like this! They call Israel ‘Start Up Nation’ for a reason. Someday they will tell their kids ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballistic missiles.’”
Alongside the dating idea, a few other tools have also emerged to help people manage life during repeated sirens. One app, called a bomb shelter tracker, keeps a record of how often users have to rush to shelters and even estimates how much sleep they lose due to nighttime alarms.
Another feature being discussed online is a “shower risk predictor”. The tool studies patterns from recent siren alerts to estimate the chances of another warning going off soon—essentially helping people decide whether it is safe to take a shower without being interrupted. As the ministry joked, the idea is meant to ensure you’re not “caught with shampoo in your hair”.
Despite the lighthearted tone of the post, the internet didn’t entirely appreciate the concept of “bomb shelter dating”. Many users responded with criticism and sarcasm.
One person wrote, “Man there’s something deeply, fundamentally sick about you lot.” Another commented, “I hope you know no one hates you, you force everyone to hate you guys through your actions. Everyone wants peace with you, but you guys just want none of it. Why is it so hard to be normal lol.”
Others mocked the idea more humorously. “Only in Israel do we turn rockets into rocket science,” one user said. Another added, “And that, folks, is what capitalism is about, making money out of suffering and war and calling it innovation and creativity.”