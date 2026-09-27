‘Millions know Speed, very few know Darren’: IShowSpeed opens up about loneliness

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has opened up about the loneliness that can come with fame, reflecting on the gap between his public persona and his private life.
In a series of posts on X on Friday, the streamer, whose real name is Darren, said that despite millions of people knowing him by his online name, very few people know him personally.
“Millions of people know speed, but not a lot of people really know darren,” he wrote. He also highlighted the contrast between the constant attention he receives in public and the loneliness that follows when he returns to his hotel room.
IShowSpeed said there are days when he wakes up feeling alone despite everything he has achieved. He also acknowledged that the experience can sometimes be frightening.
The streamer said he tries to stay grounded through activities and relationships that existed before his rise to fame. He pointed to training, anime, learning piano, and spending time with his family as things that help him maintain a sense of normalcy.
“My brother, my mom, and my dad knew me before any of this,” he wrote. “That’s what keeps me me.”
See the post here:
iShowSpeed opens up about his mental health and how fame has affected his day-to-day life ❤️🩹
“you’ll have thousands screaming your name all day and then you go back to the hotel room and its d-ad quiet. the louder it gets outside the more you notice it.” pic.twitter.com/ywIJdD7tH7
— views (@viewsceo) September 26, 2026
The streamers’ responses have been circulating online, sparking a wave of reactions. “Millions of people know Speed but not a lot of people really know Darren,” a user wrote. “It is truly brave to be so open about the personal challenges that come with living in the public eye,” another user commented.
“Good kid of remembering his parents, especially him mom, his brother even though they may actually been irritable to him at times,” a third user reacted.
IShowSpeed also addressed fans who regularly ask him to feature “girl content”, a type of material that has appeared during some of his IRL streams. Responding to one fan, he said his platform has grown significantly and that the increased reach comes with greater responsibility.
“It’s not the same old speed no more,” he wrote. “The platform way bigger now, and with more reach comes more responsibility. I gotta move different.”
IShowSpeed also addressed discussion surrounding the upcoming 2026 Streamer Awards after a fan encouraged him to “pop his s**t” at the ceremony and suggested he had been too humble.
The streamer said awards are not how he measures his work or success. “I really dont care about none of that,” he wrote, adding that he follows his own motto: “a trophy or an award don’t prove nothing. The work proves it.”
He said he does not feel the need to boast about his achievements because he believes his actions and body of work speak for themselves.