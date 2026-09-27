‘Millions know Speed, very few know Darren’: IShowSpeed opens up about loneliness

IShowSpeed said he tries to stay grounded through activities and relationships that existed before his rise to fame (Photo: @ishowspeed/Instagram)

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has opened up about the loneliness that can come with fame, reflecting on the gap between his public persona and his private life.

In a series of posts on X on Friday, the streamer, whose real name is Darren, said that despite millions of people knowing him by his online name, very few people know him personally.

“Millions of people know speed, but not a lot of people really know darren,” he wrote. He also highlighted the contrast between the constant attention he receives in public and the loneliness that follows when he returns to his hotel room.