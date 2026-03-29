Watch: IShowSpeed dances to Punjabi song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, kicks his brother Jamal during live stream

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, colloquially known as IShowSpeed, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. From competing with Olympians in various sports to vlogging his travels, IShowSpeed has garnered a massive fan following with his diverse content over the years. In 2023, he created a buzz after shaking a leg with noted Punjabi artist Daler Mehndi on his hit song, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’.
Cut to 2026, the 21-year-old recently triggered a frenzy on social media after he was seen dancing to the song during one of his live streams. In the now-viral video, IShowSpeed can be seen in his bachelor pad with his brother, Jamal. He begins dancing. As he gets into the groove, he removes his shirt and continues to dance energetically, while Jamal watches the scene unfold.
At one point, IShowSpeed kicks Jamal during a dance step. He also tries a few Indian dance moves and continues with his performance for over two minutes.
Watch here:
🚨| WATCH: Speed dances to the famous Indian song “Tunak Tunak” and goes all in 😭😭🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uIALImv5vR
— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) March 28, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. “Jamal is the most unbothered young man in the world… brother made generational wealth why should he even bother?” a social media user wrote. “Bro starts sweating like crazy every time he dances to this song and his clothes start coming off too,” another user commented.
“ohh man i laughed so hard when he kicked his brother and then his brother’s face throughout the video, hilarious geez,” a third user reacted. “Incredible guy this IShowSpeed is,” a fourth user chimed in.
Last year, the YouTuber was filmed performing an impromptu dance on ‘Bijuriya’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari while casually walking on the streets. In 2023, IShowSpeed visited India to support star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan match in the Cricket World Cup. Later, the YouTuber was seen strolling on the streets of Mumbai and Ahmedabad.