Watch: IShowSpeed dances to Punjabi song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, kicks his brother Jamal during live stream

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, colloquially known as IShowSpeed, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. From competing with Olympians in various sports to vlogging his travels, IShowSpeed has garnered a massive fan following with his diverse content over the years. In 2023, he created a buzz after shaking a leg with noted Punjabi artist Daler Mehndi on his hit song, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’.

Cut to 2026, the 21-year-old recently triggered a frenzy on social media after he was seen dancing to the song during one of his live streams. In the now-viral video, IShowSpeed can be seen in his bachelor pad with his brother, Jamal. He begins dancing. As he gets into the groove, he removes his shirt and continues to dance energetically, while Jamal watches the scene unfold.