IShowSpeed falls during risky balloon stunt for 60M subscribers: WATCH

Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., gave his fans quite a scare after a high-risk stunt to celebrate hitting 60 million YouTube subscribers ended in a painful fall.

During a livestream on Friday, the internet personality attempted to lift himself into the sky using a large cluster of helium balloons. Before taking off, he explained that the stunt was being carried out under the supervision of a professional stunt crew, with a medic also present for safety.

“I appreciate you all so much bro,” Speed told viewers moments before the launch. He added that he wanted to cross the 60 million subscriber mark while floating in the air. As the milestone finally appeared on screen, the streamer became visibly emotional.

The celebration, however, quickly took an alarming turn. While suspended in the air, several balloons suddenly burst, causing Speed to drop straight to the ground. The impact left him lying motionless for a few moments, making it appear as though he had been knocked unconscious. But as members of his team rushed over to check on him, Speed suddenly shouted in excitement about reaching 60 million subscribers, reassuring those watching that he was still conscious.

Watch the video:

IShowSpeed tried paying homage to his favorite Disney movie Up by flying with balloons after reaching 60 million subscribers on YouTube, but the balloons exploded midair and he fell to the ground pic.twitter.com/RtcFuvuJUV — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 31, 2026

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many fans saying the stunt had gone too far and expressing relief that he escaped without serious injuries.

“Bro really risked his life for 60 million subscribers,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Hey buddy, I know it’s all fun and entertainment, content as usual they say but please don’t risk your life trying to impress or prove anything. Your fans love you and wouldn’t want to see you hurt, who knows what a minor injury could lead to. Stay safe, much love.”

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“I hope we are all going to appreciate speed for doing his best to entertain us in future, bruh does everything he can but unfortunately as we are ungrateful people we might end up forgetting all this,” another user wrote.

A fourth person added, “Lol… every wrong deed speed will do and later will regret.. What if he got any major injury on head and lost the memory or something serious then who was the reponsible of his deeds..”.

After the incident, Speed took to his Instagram Stories to let fans know he was doing fine. Showing cuts on his forehead and a bleeding thumb, he said, “I am okay, alright. I am okay. It was crazy, thank you all so much for 60 million bro, love ya’ll.”

IShowSpeed reassured everyone on his Instagram Story that he’s okay after the accident, while showing his bleeding thumb and forehead. 😭❤️ Bro crossing every limits for his stream.. https://t.co/EK4c0nUtDY pic.twitter.com/iLoUcRVQWy — MAW 🎩 (@Mawcinemma) July 31, 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, IShowSpeed has an estimated net worth of $35 million. His earnings come from multiple sources, including YouTube advertising, livestream donations, sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, music royalties, licensing agreements and platform partnerships.

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Speed first rose to prominence through energetic gaming livestreams featuring titles such as NBA 2K, Fortnite and FIFA. Over time, his over-the-top reactions and unpredictable antics helped him build a massive global audience, allowing him to expand beyond gaming into music, football, travel, sports and live entertainment.