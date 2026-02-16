Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter’s fireworks against Pakistan

The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Ishan Kishan walks off the ground (Image source: @ICC/X)

Hanumankind, the Indian rapper who shot to global fame for “Big Dwags”, is making waves as he performed at the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Amid the hullabaloo around his performance of the title track of Dhurandhar, a video of the rapper meeting Ishan Kishan at the stadium has taken the internet by storm. The duo is often called each other’s lookalike by their fans.

In the now-viral video, the Indian cricketer presents his jersey to Hanumankind as the crowd cheers for the duo. The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground, with fans eagerly anticipating the performance.