Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter’s fireworks against Pakistan

Hanumankind, the Indian rapper who shot to global fame for “Big Dwags”, is making waves as he performed at the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Amid the hullabaloo around his performance of the title track of Dhurandhar, a video of the rapper meeting Ishan Kishan at the stadium has taken the internet by storm. The duo is often called each other’s lookalike by their fans.
In the now-viral video, the Indian cricketer presents his jersey to Hanumankind as the crowd cheers for the duo. The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground, with fans eagerly anticipating the performance.
The video ends with the rapper putting on the jersey. Sharing the Reel, the official Instagram handle of ICC wrote, “Two of a kind.”
The video broke the Internet, garnering a wave of reactions and over two million likes. “Oh so they are two different people,” a user wrote. “Finally the childhood lost brother rejoin again,” another user joked. “End of “have you noticed Hanumankind and Ishan Kishan are never together” meme trend,” a third user reacted.
Born in Sooraj Cherukat, the rapper from Kerala rose to prominence in 2024, entering the Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Global 200 singles, surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like US”. His track “Big Dwags” shows him performing inside a “Wall of Death” (known as Marana Kinar in Malayalam), where motorcycles and cars are driven along vertical walls.
He went on to bag Bollywood projects, with his most recent being Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar”. The title track features vocals by the rapper and Jasmine Sandals. The film also marked his first collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh on “Ez-Ez.”
