Is ‘wearable chair’ the latest trend? Netizens don’t think so

According to the video, the seat-like equipment called 'The Lex' is designed as an "extension of your body". Built from aerospace aluminium, it is portable and lightweight and can hold up to 120 kilograms.

“This wearable chair could change how we work and travel,” read the caption of the 3-minute viral clip, which has been viewed over five million times.

While wearables have been a trending technology for the past few years, with various devices that promise to make our lives simpler in many ways, the latest invention seems to have left netizens confused. Shared by Tech Insider on Twitter was a video of a “wearable chair” that allows a person to sit anytime, anywhere and anyplace.

Watch the video here:

While the creator feels that the invention may change the way people travel and our workspace, netizens voiced a different opinion.

