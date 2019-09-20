Is ‘wearable chair’ the latest trend? Netizens don’t think so

While wearables have been a trending technology for the past few years, with various devices that promise to make our lives simpler in many ways, the latest invention seems to have left netizens confused. Shared by Tech Insider on Twitter was a video of a “wearable chair” that allows a person to sit anytime, anywhere and anyplace.

“This wearable chair could change how we work and travel,” read the caption of the 3-minute viral clip, which has been viewed over five million times. According to the video, the seat-like equipment called ‘The Lex’ is designed as an “extension of your body”. Built from aerospace aluminium, it is portable and lightweight and can hold up to 120 kilograms.

Watch the video here:

This wearable chair could change how we work and travel pic.twitter.com/KO8QoUcrut — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 18, 2019

While the creator feels that the invention may change the way people travel and our workspace, netizens voiced a different opinion.

How lazy are we? And what happens when we end up going somewhere where there are chairs. U move those chairs? And oh man, what if we have to tie our shoe laces while someone is standing behind….lol https://t.co/tqu5QB21Ga — Aaliya Javed (@Aaliyajaved) September 19, 2019

So many ways this could go wrong.. https://t.co/51ckszp0V7 — hacking myself̴̄̉̋̔͊́̊́̄͆̎́̅̄͂̀̒̏͋̉̃̽̊̀̉̌̋͋̈́̉͘̚͘͝͠ (@sharing_my_life) September 19, 2019

How do you sit down in an actual chair with this on though https://t.co/eXVQaNAhEA — Gray (@GraysonKisker) September 19, 2019