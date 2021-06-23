scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Latest news

‘Is this Green Goblin’: Incredible video shows man flying on a drone in New York’s Times Square

The video captured a helmeted man hovering about 10 feet in the air, as curious New Yorkers gaped at him. Netizens were reminded of Green Goblin, a supervillain from Marvel universe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2021 6:43:05 pm
flying man New York, flying man green goblin, flying man Times Square, flying man, green goblin real life, green goblin, Spiderman, YouTube, flying stunts YouTube, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, indian express newsHunter Kowald, the Youtuber behind the stunt, designed the hovering aircraft himself.

It is rare that you look up at the sky and notice a man whizzing in the air on a drone. Yet, this is exactly what happened in New York’s famous Times Square. And now, a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens in awe of this flying daredevil.

The 10-second video, shared by former Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, captured the helmeted man hovering about 10 feet in the air while curious New Yorkers gaped at him.

Take a look at the stunning clip here:

It is unclear when exactly the video was taken, but the man in the video has been identified as Youtuber Hunter Kowald, according to Inside Edition. Kowald designed the hoverboard aircraft he flew on and regularly posts videos on YouTube of his adventures. He performed the stunt with a camera strapped to his helmet.

“It’s a highly engineered device,” Kowald told the news organisation. “I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely.” He also added that he had taken all permissions needed to perform the stunt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Twitterati couldn’t help but notice the striking similarity between Kowald and Green Goblin, the villain from the Spiderman movie. The character, played by William Dafoe, flew around the city on his hoverboard to throw explosives and attack. Many others appreciated this futuristic way of travel, while others were annoyed about the sound and worried about the safety of the aircraft.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement