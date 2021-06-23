‘Is this Green Goblin’: Incredible video shows man flying on a drone in New York’s Times Square

Hunter Kowald, the Youtuber behind the stunt, designed the hovering aircraft himself.

It is rare that you look up at the sky and notice a man whizzing in the air on a drone. Yet, this is exactly what happened in New York’s famous Times Square. And now, a video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens in awe of this flying daredevil.

The 10-second video, shared by former Basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, captured the helmeted man hovering about 10 feet in the air while curious New Yorkers gaped at him.

Take a look at the stunning clip here:

Oh nothing – just a dude flying around NYC…

It is unclear when exactly the video was taken, but the man in the video has been identified as Youtuber Hunter Kowald, according to Inside Edition. Kowald designed the hoverboard aircraft he flew on and regularly posts videos on YouTube of his adventures. He performed the stunt with a camera strapped to his helmet.

“It’s a highly engineered device,” Kowald told the news organisation. “I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely.” He also added that he had taken all permissions needed to perform the stunt.

Twitterati couldn’t help but notice the striking similarity between Kowald and Green Goblin, the villain from the Spiderman movie. The character, played by William Dafoe, flew around the city on his hoverboard to throw explosives and attack. Many others appreciated this futuristic way of travel, while others were annoyed about the sound and worried about the safety of the aircraft.

