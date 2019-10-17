‘Is this for real?’: Trump’s ‘bizarre’ letter to Turkish President goes viral, triggers funny parodies online

Toggle Menu
As the letter asked the Turkish President not to be a "tough guy" many found it hard to imagine that could be the language used in a letter between two presidents. While some tried to verify it others came up with hilarious parodies.

POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” in the letter.

US President Donald Trump is often criticised for his crude tweets to foreign leaders. However, a recent letter to Turkish President has the Internet going crazy as many questioned its authenticity as its contents contained statements like “Don’t be a fool!”.

Trump’s letter to Erdogan, released first by Fox News, dated October 9, was POTUS’ way of asking the Turkish leader not to launch a military attack against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria. A request Turkey turned down, in fact, according to BBC News, was the final straw that made way for the offensive as Erdogan aides said, “President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.”

Trump in his letter sent to Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned him that his step would brand him as a “devil” in history. “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will. History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

As the letter asked the Turkish President not to be a “tough guy”, many found it hard to imagine that could be the language used in a letter between two presidents. While many journalists initially reached out to the White House to confirm, they were baffled to know it was indeed real dubbing it as “insane” and called it very adolescent like.

And as many slammed Trump for his bizarre letter, others gave birth to fitting parody, mostly sharing letters written by children in crayons. Some also released ‘leaked’ video of Trump dictating the letter.

