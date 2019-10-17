‘Is this for real?’: Trump’s ‘bizarre’ letter to Turkish President goes viral, triggers funny parodies online

US President Donald Trump is often criticised for his crude tweets to foreign leaders. However, a recent letter to Turkish President has the Internet going crazy as many questioned its authenticity as its contents contained statements like “Don’t be a fool!”.

Advertising

Trump’s letter to Erdogan, released first by Fox News, dated October 9, was POTUS’ way of asking the Turkish leader not to launch a military attack against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria. A request Turkey turned down, in fact, according to BBC News, was the final straw that made way for the offensive as Erdogan aides said, “President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.”

Trump in his letter sent to Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned him that his step would brand him as a “devil” in history. “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will. History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

As the letter asked the Turkish President not to be a “tough guy”, many found it hard to imagine that could be the language used in a letter between two presidents. While many journalists initially reached out to the White House to confirm, they were baffled to know it was indeed real dubbing it as “insane” and called it very adolescent like.

Felt the need to ask WH if this is actually real and it is. pic.twitter.com/bHyIFw6cvO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 16, 2019

Honestly this letter from Trump to Erdogan would make more sense if it were written in crayon on lined practice paper rather than on White House letterhead pic.twitter.com/YN97BuXgqk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 16, 2019

And as many slammed Trump for his bizarre letter, others gave birth to fitting parody, mostly sharing letters written by children in crayons. Some also released ‘leaked’ video of Trump dictating the letter.

Sure, some of you have won BAFTAs, but did any of you set Trump’s Erdogan letter to music in the style of an unsuccessful but urgently contemporary musical theatre grad who starred in an off broadway adaptation of Sondheim’s Assassins? pic.twitter.com/B5LIxzfjNf — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) October 16, 2019

I have obtained a copy of the letter from Trump to Turkey pic.twitter.com/jJ3OsRtqC4 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 16, 2019

This letter from Trump to Erdogan is insane: pic.twitter.com/c1pU7w3k8S — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2019

Trump’s letter to Erdogan bears uncanny resemblance to this letter my daughter wrote to my son (when she was six). pic.twitter.com/J2G741UzVQ — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) October 17, 2019

I present to you all, Trump’s crazy letter as the Star Wars crawl pic.twitter.com/0ayBvJIz1F — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) October 16, 2019

wow trump really isn’t pulling any punches in his letter to erdogan!! pic.twitter.com/ctK8wnWbAR — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 16, 2019

BREAKING: Trump’s letter to Erdogan has been released. pic.twitter.com/8J2rJuZEO1 — 🇵🇷🇺🇸Yaucolion-FL09🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Yaucolion71) October 16, 2019