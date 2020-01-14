Is kiwifruit topping the new ‘pineapple on pizza’?

While many were appaled by the bizarre combination, others were keen to give it a try- While many were appaled by the bizarre combination, others were keen to give it a try-

While PIzza lovers are yet to come to a conclusion whether or not pineapple is an apt topping for the savoury Italian dish, a new topping seems to have prompted another debate online.

Shared on Twitter by a user @TraaaashPanda was a picture of a pizza garnished with sliced Kiwi. “Pineapple Pizza? Nah mate, Kiwi is the way,” read the tweet, which instantly went viral on social media.

Pineapple Pizza?

Nah mate, Kiwi is the way. pic.twitter.com/lE5wxL3p4O — Finn, bringer of Love ❤️🌻 (@TraaaashPanda) January 12, 2020

While many were appalled by the bizarre combination, others were keen to give it a try. “You’re playing with forces you can’t understand,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral tweet.

Pineapples lover and haters need to put aside the fight to stop this abomination — Nadia 🇦🇺 IS CUTE AND WUVS IT (@alicetaur) January 12, 2020

Youre playing with forces you can’t understand. — Alex Furry (@AlexFurry1) January 13, 2020

Pineapple and non pineapple, we must unite to fight this terror! — jiro sanada (@syrusace) January 13, 2020

How can I delete someone else’s tweet? — James DeleteStoneSpirits McCarthy (@YourMuthr) January 12, 2020

I am disgusted and intrigued… — Kyon (@KY0NY_001) January 13, 2020

However, this is not the first time a bizarre food combination has made netizens cringe. Earlier, a video of a user dunking idli in tea had triggered debate online.

