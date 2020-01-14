Follow Us:
Is kiwifruit topping the new ‘pineapple on pizza’?

People on social media are divided over the bizarre combination of Kiwifruit and pizza. While some are "disgusted", others are keen to give the fruit topping a try.

While PIzza lovers are yet to come to a conclusion whether or not pineapple is an apt topping for the savoury Italian dish, a new topping seems to have prompted another debate online.

Shared on Twitter by a user @TraaaashPanda was a picture of a pizza garnished with sliced Kiwi. “Pineapple Pizza? Nah mate, Kiwi is the way,” read the tweet, which instantly went viral on social media.

While many were appalled by the bizarre combination, others were keen to give it a try. “You’re playing with forces you can’t understand,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral tweet.

However, this is not the first time a bizarre food combination has made netizens cringe. Earlier, a video of a user dunking idli in tea had triggered debate online.

