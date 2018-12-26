Toggle Menu
‘Is he peeing?’: Pilot seen reliving himself as plane makes emergency landing on highway

The FAA said the single-engine plane was carrying two people. Alabama State Troopers told Al.com that the emergency landing was due to engine failure and no one was injured.

Luckily no one was injured and plane managed a safe landing by the side of the busy highway. (Source: Fredie Carmichael/ Twitter)

Commuters on a state highway in Alabama were stunned to see a small plane making an emergency landing on the busy road. A couple along with their children were driving along Interstate 20 in Talladega in the afternoon when they witnessed the unusual scene and captured it on a video. Speculating that there might have been a medical emergency, they were shocked when they saw a man stepping out of the Cessna and headed to a nearby field to relieve himself!

In the video, now going viral, Fredie Carmichael’s wife asks him to pull over to make sure everyone on the plane was safe. “Is he peeing?” the woman in the car asks with a gasp.

Watch the video here:

According to WXIA-TV, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport. The FAA said the single-engine plane was carrying two people. Alabama State Troopers told Al.com that the emergency landing was due to engine failure and no one was injured.

Jim Williams, the plane’s flight instructor, said his plane was 4 or 5 miles from the airport when he sensed some problem. “The flight instructor tried to troubleshoot, but the engine wasn’t working,” the WSBTV Atlanta reported. William added that it has his student pilot’s first flight and was grateful everyone was safe.

