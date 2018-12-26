‘Is he peeing?’: Pilot seen reliving himself as plane makes emergency landing on highway

Commuters on a state highway in Alabama were stunned to see a small plane making an emergency landing on the busy road. A couple along with their children were driving along Interstate 20 in Talladega in the afternoon when they witnessed the unusual scene and captured it on a video. Speculating that there might have been a medical emergency, they were shocked when they saw a man stepping out of the Cessna and headed to a nearby field to relieve himself!

In the video, now going viral, Fredie Carmichael’s wife asks him to pull over to make sure everyone on the plane was safe. “Is he peeing?” the woman in the car asks with a gasp.

This small Cessna landed on a crowded I-20 W in Christmas traffic. He barely missed a few cars and landed perfectly. The two men inside said it was a student pilot’s first flight and they had engine failure. They were remarkably calm. The student was the first to exit the plane. pic.twitter.com/Rg9zchqbEk — Fredie Carmichael (@DeveloperFredie) December 22, 2018

According to WXIA-TV, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport. The FAA said the single-engine plane was carrying two people. Alabama State Troopers told Al.com that the emergency landing was due to engine failure and no one was injured.

Jim Williams, the plane’s flight instructor, said his plane was 4 or 5 miles from the airport when he sensed some problem. “The flight instructor tried to troubleshoot, but the engine wasn’t working,” the WSBTV Atlanta reported. William added that it has his student pilot’s first flight and was grateful everyone was safe.