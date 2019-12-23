‘Is he facing the camera or building?’: Netizens divided over bizarre viral video of swinging man

Can you figure this bizarre video out? Can you figure this bizarre video out?

Time and again, bizarre videos go viral on social media leaving netizens scratching their heads. The recent one to be added to the list is a short TikTok clip of a man swinging in a park.

ALSO READ | Blue and Black or White and gold? Scientists explain why #TheDress divided the Internet

“I’m losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing,” read the caption on the viral TikTok clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times. The 12-second video shows an individual swinging while the people recording the video are trying to figure out which side he is facing.

While on the first glance, it looks as if he is facing the camera, on watching the video again, it seems as if he is facing the building. Can you figure this one out?

Watch the video here:

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

Flooded with responses, many tried to “decode” the viral clip. “I’ve never been more confused in my life,” tweeted a user while sharing several diagrams of the direction the person could be swinging in. Here, take a look at the several explanations to the viral video.

I’ve never been more confused in my life pic.twitter.com/xRP8msZxWb — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 22, 2019

How is he facing the camera, I’m trying so hard to see this. Some scientist needs to come and explain this because I’m starting to think he’s a ghost or a glitch in the matrix. — Ava (@stansoonkyu) December 22, 2019

pls tell me how that’s facing the camera- pic.twitter.com/afOLGMFsgV — kait🎗 (@thelightkait) December 21, 2019

hes facing the camera bc the pole is in front of him at that moment which couldnt happen if he was facing the other way pic.twitter.com/lpUe8lGBnl — ً (@fumerosrose) December 22, 2019

for people confused, here’s two ways to see the same frame! pic.twitter.com/ZDUQosrCpc — Jimmy 🖌 GOOP (@jimmyeatsbread) December 22, 2019

he’s facing the camera. the posts go infront of him from our point of view. you can see it clearly.

also the swings are postioned differently than some people think.

it’s a matter of spacial visual perception/illusion pic.twitter.com/RosEYnSwaK — 🌸leo🌸 (@xoloveleonie_ss) December 22, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd