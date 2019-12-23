Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Is he facing the camera or building?’: Netizens divided over bizarre viral video of swinging man

"I’ve never been more confused in my life," tweeted a user while sharing several diagrams of the direction the person could be swinging in. Here, take a look at the several explanations to the viral video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 23, 2019 5:48:19 pm
tiktok, tiktok viral video, child swinging viral video, tiktok swinging viral video, viral video Can you figure this bizarre video out?

Time and again, bizarre videos go viral on social media leaving netizens scratching their heads. The recent one to be added to the list is a short TikTok clip of a man swinging in a park.

ALSO READ | Blue and Black or White and gold? Scientists explain why #TheDress divided the Internet

“I’m losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing,” read the caption on the viral TikTok clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times. The 12-second video shows an individual swinging while the people recording the video are trying to figure out which side he is facing.

While on the first glance, it looks as if he is facing the camera, on watching the video again, it seems as if he is facing the building. Can you figure this one out?

Watch the video here:

Flooded with responses, many tried to “decode” the viral clip. “I’ve never been more confused in my life,” tweeted a user while sharing several diagrams of the direction the person could be swinging in. Here, take a look at the several explanations to the viral video.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement