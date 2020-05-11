A 25-year-old pastry was discovered in a freezer during lockdown, and it was still edible

The picture that was shared on Twitter shows the expiry date of the puff pastry as March 1995. The picture that was shared on Twitter shows the expiry date of the puff pastry as March 1995.

In a Twitter thread that’s going viral, a Twitter user wrote about how they had found a pastry which had expired on March 1995, at the bottom of his mother’s freezer.

Sharing the picture of the product, Michael Patrick wrote, “One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer. Behold 25-year-old puff pastry.”

Take a look here:

One of the advantages of the lockdown is that the mother is finally getting to the bottom of her giant chest freezer. Behold: 25 year old puff pastry. pic.twitter.com/lyIArR7d0V — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 9, 2020

He said the pastry was older than his younger siblings who were born in April 1995 and June 1997. Patrick said that his mother insisted that the pastry was still “good to go” and wanted to make a dessert with it.

“She’s planning on making “some kind of apple dessert thingy”, he said in a follow-up tweet.

My mother is the only one brave enough to try her creation! pic.twitter.com/skGYUnMz1Z — Michael Patrick (@micktheejit) May 10, 2020

Sharing a video of his mother eating the dessert made out the expired puff pastry, Patrick said that she was the only brave enough to eat it. In another tweet, he revealed that the freezer itself was 30-years-old.

Here’s how people reacted to the story:

The tweet has been liked over 8 lakh times and there are more than 10,000 comments in response.

