Monday, October 15, 2018
‘Irony?’ wonder Twitterati as Coca-Cola vending machine greeting reads ‘Hello, death’

It did not take long for the people to take note of the mistake and soon it made it to social media. "When the languages don't mix well," Tweeted Waikato Reo. The person then went on to correct the mistake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 6:01:22 pm

coke, coke vending machine error, Hello death reads coca cola, trending, coca cola error, The post has created quite some buzz on social media, with many wondering if this ‘mistake’ was a kind of ‘self realisation’ for the beverage company. (Source: Twitter)

Beverage brand Coca-Cola’s attempt to blend two languages has left the company in a soup. Aiming to combine the language spoken by the indigenous population of New Zealand te reo Māori and English, the company accidentally wrote “Hello, Death” on one of its vending machines. While mate means friend in English, it translates to ‘death’ in Maori.

According to The Guardian, while various application of Google such as maps, translate and more are trying to adapt to the native language, the beverage company’s attempt has clearly fallen ‘flat’. It did not take long for the people to take note of the mistake and soon it made it to social media. “When the languages don’t mix well,” Tweeted Waikato Reo. The person then went on to correct the mistake.

The post has created quite some buzz on social media, with many wondering if this ‘mistake’ was a kind of ‘self realisation’ for the beverage company others found it quite ‘ironic’. Here are some of the tweets that followed the post:

