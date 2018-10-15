‘Irony?’ wonder Twitterati as Coca-Cola vending machine greeting reads ‘Hello, death’

The post has created quite some buzz on social media, with many wondering if this ‘mistake’ was a kind of ‘self realisation’ for the beverage company. (Source: Twitter)

Beverage brand Coca-Cola’s attempt to blend two languages has left the company in a soup. Aiming to combine the language spoken by the indigenous population of New Zealand te reo Māori and English, the company accidentally wrote “Hello, Death” on one of its vending machines. While mate means friend in English, it translates to ‘death’ in Maori.

According to The Guardian, while various application of Google such as maps, translate and more are trying to adapt to the native language, the beverage company’s attempt has clearly fallen ‘flat’. It did not take long for the people to take note of the mistake and soon it made it to social media. “When the languages don’t mix well,” Tweeted Waikato Reo. The person then went on to correct the mistake.

When the languages don’t mix well. pic.twitter.com/3piZIoptAE — Waikato Reo (@waikatoreo) October 14, 2018

The post has created quite some buzz on social media, with many wondering if this ‘mistake’ was a kind of ‘self realisation’ for the beverage company others found it quite ‘ironic’. Here are some of the tweets that followed the post:

America: “Coke Adds Life”

Aotearoa: “The truth is out there”#AlternateWorldAdvertising — Phil D 🚫🍍🍕 (@HaggisKiwi) October 14, 2018

Or totally spot on it does mean deaths for a lot of indigenous people — karen lindsay (@karenlindsay6) October 14, 2018

The Coca Cola company gains self awareness? — Lulu Purda 🏳️‍🌈💚✊ (@LuluPurda) October 14, 2018

Someone caught and said, “ahhh, just change the font color, it’ll be fine.” — Kūʻē (@KueKueKue2) October 14, 2018

It’s quite funny when you understand it, but fortunately for Coke only a small percentage of people will actually understand it! — Edwin Hermann (@edwinhermann) October 15, 2018

