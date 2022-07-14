‘Irony is dead’: Netizens react to $10 popsicles named ‘Eat The Rich’

“Eat the rich”, an old political statement associated with the anti-capitalist movement, has been used to sell for $10 (approximately Rs 800) popsicles modelled after the faces of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos.

While many people liked the clever idea, many others pointed out the irony of using an anti-capitalist statement to sell overpriced products under the guise of criticising the inequality represented by billionaires.

DROP 81: EAT THE RICH POPSICLEShttps://t.co/MmQjJTd56H — MSCHF (@mschf) July 11, 2022

Stopped by the @mschf “Eat the Rich” popsicle stand yesterday pic.twitter.com/TbUBMZt8rJ — Tatiana Tompkins @ NYC (@tatitompkins) July 11, 2022

The irony of paying to “eat the rich” with a $10 popsicle of a billionaires face sold by a multimillion dollar company that exploits artists.. ah yes capitalism is when performance art 🤌🏼🖼💵 — satan (@mega_intense) July 12, 2022

me coming to terms with the “eat the rich popsicle” reality pic.twitter.com/mNHys0CRWD — lain (@hxc4hxc) July 13, 2022

You know. The whole “Eat The Rich” popsicle thing gave me an idea. What if I charged New Yorkers 100/hr to berate look alikes of people they hate? Like maybe I’ll rent a nice fake presidential press room, and let people pretend to be jornos questioning Donald Trump. — Max Tepafray 😈Demon☕VTuber (@Tepafray) July 13, 2022

“eat the rich”

*buys a $10 popsicle* whos gonna tell them — ۟ (@vampirenazuna) July 13, 2022

So anti capitalist they spend 10 dollars for a popsicle to take a picture of it on their iPhones for instagram — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 14, 2022

Getting rich of white liberal hipsters that hate capitalism is a great business model that works well under capitalism — Donavan ‘Shapiro Dairy Farmer’ (Cripp Daddy♿™️) (@YungCrippComedy) July 13, 2022

This was supposed to be satire. pic.twitter.com/ZmJ8HYacRd — Carlos Góes 😷 (@goescarlos) July 13, 2022

Nothing screams capitalism more than commodifying and making bank off of selling anticapitalism to morons Props — Archon.exe ツ🧀𓃰 (@ArchonOf) July 13, 2022

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “The irony of paying to “eat the rich” with a $10 popsicle of a billionaire face sold by a multimillion dollar company that exploits artists.. ah yes capitalism is when performance art 🤌🏼🖼💵”.

Another person remarked, “Getting rich of white liberal hipsters that hate capitalism is a great business model that works well under capitalism”.

As per a website (https://eattherichpopsicles.com/) made by MSCHF, the American art collective that sold the popsicles earlier this month, the ice creams were part of a limited stock. “THE EVENT IS OVER. Eat the Rich Popsicles were available in NYC & LA on Mon. July 11 – Wed. July 13 2022!”, the website announced.

MSCHF, pronounced “mischief”, is known for selling quirky products in limited quantities.