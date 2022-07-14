scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

‘Irony is dead’: Netizens react to $10 popsicles named ‘Eat The Rich’

The popsicles were modelled after the faces of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 9:49:33 pm
Eat The Rich Popsicles, Eat The Rich Popsicles MSCHF, popsicles made after billionaires, icecream made after billionaires MSCHF, Indian ExpressA limited stock of popsicles was sold by MSCHF, an American art collective.

“Eat the rich”, an old political statement associated with the anti-capitalist movement, has been used to sell for $10 (approximately Rs 800) popsicles modelled after the faces of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos.

ALSO READ |‘Irony is dead’: Netizens amused to find IIT-IIM Shaadi founder not from either institute

While many people liked the clever idea, many others pointed out the irony of using an anti-capitalist statement to sell overpriced products under the guise of criticising the inequality represented by billionaires.

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “The irony of paying to “eat the rich” with a $10 popsicle of a billionaire face sold by a multimillion dollar company that exploits artists.. ah yes capitalism is when performance art 🤌🏼🖼💵”.

Another person remarked, “Getting rich of white liberal hipsters that hate capitalism is a great business model that works well under capitalism”.

As per a website (https://eattherichpopsicles.com/) made by MSCHF, the American art collective that sold the popsicles earlier this month, the ice creams were part of a limited stock. “THE EVENT IS OVER. Eat the Rich Popsicles were available in NYC & LA on Mon. July 11 – Wed. July 13 2022!”, the website announced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...

MSCHF, pronounced “mischief”, is known for selling quirky products in limited quantities.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement