Sunday, August 07, 2022

‘Irony is dead’: Netizens react to $10 popsicles named ‘Eat The Rich’

The popsicles were modelled after the faces of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 1:49:56 pm
Eat The Rich Popsicles, Eat The Rich Popsicles MSCHF, popsicles made after billionaires, icecream made after billionaires MSCHF, Indian ExpressA limited stock of popsicles was sold by MSCHF, an American art collective.

“Eat the rich”, an old political statement associated with the anti-capitalist movement, has been used to sell for $10 (approximately Rs 800) popsicles modelled after the faces of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jack Ma and Jeff Bezos.

While many people liked the clever idea, many others pointed out the irony of using an anti-capitalist statement to sell overpriced products under the guise of criticising the inequality represented by billionaires.

Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “The irony of paying to “eat the rich” with a $10 popsicle of a billionaire face sold by a multimillion dollar company that exploits artists.. ah yes capitalism is when performance art 🤌🏼🖼💵”.

Another person remarked, “Getting rich of white liberal hipsters that hate capitalism is a great business model that works well under capitalism”.

As per a website (https://eattherichpopsicles.com/) made by MSCHF, the American art collective that sold the popsicles earlier this month, the ice creams were part of a limited stock. “THE EVENT IS OVER. Eat the Rich Popsicles were available in NYC & LA on Mon. July 11 – Wed. July 13 2022!”, the website announced.

MSCHF, pronounced “mischief”, is known for selling quirky products in limited quantities.

First published on: 14-07-2022 at 09:49:33 pm

