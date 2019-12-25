Watch: Irish priest rolls out of Christmas Eve Mass on scooter

Father Peter O’Connor of of Ballyroan parish received great round of applause from people attending the mass. (Source: Doug Leddin/ Twitter) Father Peter O’Connor of of Ballyroan parish received great round of applause from people attending the mass. (Source: Doug Leddin/ Twitter)

As people around the world got together to mark Christmas through prayers and hymns, a priest is going viral online for an epic exit from a midnight mass. An Irish Catholic priest made a memorable exit from Christmas Eve Mass in Dublin on December 24 when he went out rolling down the aisle on a scooter! Now, the unusual exit from the church is going viral delighting many online.

Father Peter O’Connor of Ballyroan parish took people by surprise bringing out his new vehicle and as he made his grand exit, he received a thundering applause and people were seen cheering for him aloud.

Twitter user Doug Leddin, who was in the church attending the mass captured the moment on his phone showing the priest whizzing down the center aisle.

The video left many excited online as well and couldn’t stop commenting how childlike happiness was evident on the elderly priest face.

Well Done Fr.Peter !! Something different…something to smile about ! Happy Christmas Fr. Peter ! 😂 — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) December 25, 2019

Love it 😂 — Anne Coleman (@AnneColeman30) December 25, 2019

Woww so cool — Raveena Parwani (@RaveenaParwani) December 25, 2019

This is just awesome. Making a Christmas service memorable for the kids is tremendous. Absolutely awesome! — Janna Judge (@onlyonejudger) December 25, 2019

I can’t stop watching this. This is the wholesome content we need! — Emma Costello (@emma_costello__) December 24, 2019

I have never in my life experienced priest envy until recently….. — elaine mcnamara (@McnamaraElaine) December 24, 2019

Looks like Santa got him what he wanted as he is very happy 🤣🤣 — Breda Quinn (@cailinrua18) December 24, 2019

According to ABC News, Father O’Connor told the children in attendance that he received the scooter from Santa and wanted to test it out.

