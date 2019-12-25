Follow Us:
Watch: Irish priest rolls out of Christmas Eve Mass on scooter

Father Peter O’Connor of of Ballyroan parish took people by surprise bringing out his new vehicle and as he made his grand exit, he received a thundering applause and people were seen cheering for him aloud.

christmas, merry christmas, christmas 2019, preist ride scooter christmas eve, christmas mass irish preist sccoter, viral videos, viral news, indian express Father Peter O’Connor of of Ballyroan parish received great round of applause from people attending the mass. (Source: Doug Leddin/ Twitter)

As people around the world got together to mark Christmas through prayers and hymns, a priest is going viral online for an epic exit from a midnight mass. An Irish Catholic priest made a memorable exit from Christmas Eve Mass in Dublin on December 24 when he went out rolling down the aisle on a scooter! Now, the unusual exit from the church is going viral delighting many online.

Twitter user Doug Leddin, who was in the church attending the mass captured the moment on his phone showing the priest whizzing down the center aisle.

The video left many excited online as well and couldn’t stop commenting how childlike happiness was evident on the elderly priest face.

According to ABC News, Father O’Connor told the children in attendance that he received the scooter from Santa and wanted to test it out.

