Irish President Michael D Higgins’ love for his Bernese dogs is never-ending

Last month was not the first time when Ireland President’s dog had interrupted a news report, in fact, it is the pooches that always surround President Michael D Higgins.

A video released by RTE showed the behind-the-scenes of Higgins’ interview. Sitting near his feet, his Bernese dog kept demanding attention, nibbling on his finger and coat, as the president obliged, continuously giving the pooch scratches!

Higgins has had two dogs, Bród and Síoda, for a while and he has never shied away to show his love towards them. Síoda passed away last year in September after an illness. Higgins had announced in the President’s newsletter, “Sadly we must report that Síoda has passed away, after a short illness.”

In May this year, five months after Síoda passed away, Higgins released photos of his new Bernese dog, Misneach. According to Irish Times, a President’s spokesman had said that the Irish name translated to “courage”, a reflection of the times.

Higgins has been known to love his dogs and they can be seen everywhere, be it a royal visit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Higgins’ interviews! Even at events, the dogs tend to be around Higgins.

The Irish President is very fond of his dogs and videos of his love and adoration for them have often gone viral.

Speaking about his love for dogs, Higgins once said, “The dogs are not merely ice-breakers, they’re also a great source of wisdom.”

Even the letters and cards that Higgins often receives has paintings and drawings of him with his Bernese dogs. In fact, it is very hard to imagine the President without his fur buddies.

