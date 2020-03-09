Watch: Irish President Michael D Higgins gets interrupted by his dog for a belly rub

Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins was at a Women’s Day reception Sunday when his dog interrupted the event for an urgent belly rub. The video of the dog and the president has now gone viral.
The video, which was shared by Irish-Syrian Journalist Ibrah Razan, shows the Bernese mountain dog named Brod wandering around the venue before finding his master.
President Higgins was enjoying a musical performance when Brod found him. After a quick sniff, Brod lay on his back and got the belly rub that he clearly needed.
Watch the video here:
Not surprisingly, people were delighted with the video and here are some of the reactions:
Recently, Brod was in the limelight after meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their Royal visit to Ireland. Pictures of Brod meeting William and Kate at the president’s official residence were widely shared on social media.
