Watch: Irish President Michael D Higgins gets interrupted by his dog for a belly rub

Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins was at a Women’s Day reception Sunday when his dog interrupted the event for an urgent belly rub. The video of the dog and the president has now gone viral.

The video, which was shared by Irish-Syrian Journalist Ibrah Razan, shows the Bernese mountain dog named Brod wandering around the venue before finding his master.

President Higgins was enjoying a musical performance when Brod found him. After a quick sniff, Brod lay on his back and got the belly rub that he clearly needed.

Watch the video here:

Not surprisingly, people were delighted with the video and here are some of the reactions:

What a beautiful bond ❤️ — mai kenny (@Kenny1Mai) March 6, 2020

Fantastic. It really is so cool on many levels. — Bobby McCormack (@BobbyMc2014) March 7, 2020

What a good boy. — Cara Murphy (@Cara__Murphy) March 7, 2020

You caused total excitement when you rushed into the room! — Ann Lane (@laoghain) March 6, 2020

Adorable ❤️ — Fraggle24 (@Fraggle241) March 7, 2020

Bród is a legend ❤ — SéanaNiLabhraí (@Seanamariap) March 6, 2020

Tells a lot about the man if his furry human is that fond of him 😃 — Brian Whitfield (@BrianWh45175390) March 6, 2020

Aaaw jeez, he’s the best ❤️ (the Pres AND doggie😂) — Sarah Jane Hennelly (@SJHennelly) March 7, 2020

Just made my day 💚 — P (@patricianoelle) March 6, 2020

There is a special bond between President Michael D. Higgins and his dogs. Hope Sioda’s sore paw gets better soon. I bet Brod misses his sidekick at this official gatherings! 😊🐕💕 pic.twitter.com/D20PtvUb5Z — Geraldine Dake (@DakeGeraldine) March 6, 2020

Recently, Brod was in the limelight after meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their Royal visit to Ireland. Pictures of Brod meeting William and Kate at the president’s official residence were widely shared on social media.

