Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Irish President’s dog interrupts official address: Here’s how he handled it

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, was addressing the nation on national television while his new puppy was busy nibbling his hand!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 9:10:17 pm
irish president dog, Michael D. Higgins, Michael D. Higgins pets dog during interview, irish president dog demand attention, viral video, indian expressPeople on social media loved the video and said it was relatable.

It’s not unusual for people’s furry friends stealing the limelight, and it seems even the President of a country is not immune to this, as a viral video of Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins proves.

While Higgins spoke to RTÉ on Sunday to pay tribute to actor Tom Hickey, who died recently, his beloved pet, Misneach, wanted all his attention. While Higgins maintained his composure and spoke to the camera, the six-month-old Bernese mountain dog was up to mischief.

A video released on the popular video app provided a real insight to what was happening when the camera was filming him in the lawn. Sitting near his feet, his pet dog kept demanding attention, nibbling on his finger and coat, as the president obliged, giving the pooch scratches continuously!

RTÉ journalist Sinéad Crowley shared the clip on Twitter and wrote: “There was a lot going on in our @rtenews interview yesterday #rtenewsbehindthescenes.” The video has delighted many online, getting over a million views on the platform, and is being widely circulated on other platforms as well.

However, the official video released by the President’s office on YouTube showed the leader carrying on with his interview without any interruption. While the dog’s snout was only seen once in the video framed tightly in a mid-shot to cut the animal out, a candid version shared on TikTok was quite different.

People on social media loved the sweet interruption and showered loved on Misneach. Many dog owners said that they could relate to the situation, specially when working from home. While Misneach’s antics were not seen on air, people were glad that the President’s staff members on the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain recorded it.

