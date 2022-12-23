‘Running in the South Pole’: Irish man finishes Antarctic Ice Marathon in record time of 2:53:33. Watch

Are you fond of running long-distance races and participating in marathons? If you have ever run a marathon, you must be aware of how gruelling it can get and even finishing the race is an accomplishment. However, can you imagine running a marathon in the chilly winds of the South Pole?

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is one of the most extreme races on the planet. The annual race is held just a few hundred miles from the South Pole. This year, the race was held on December 14, a video of which was posted on Instagram by the page Now This News.

Sean Tobin, from Ireland, who won this year’s race in the men’s category with a record time of 2:53:33, explained how it feels to run in such harsh and gruelling conditions. “You just sink. It’s like running in a real deep, muddy and cross-country race, and even one turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground, and I was trying to get up and go again. It’s just oh man, I had to go deep inside myself,” he said.

The event also includes a half-marathon and a 100-km ‘ultra race’. Runners are required to run over long stretches of ice and mountains in a region with an average windchill temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tobin got overwhelmed after finishing the race. “I was just getting emotional thinking of my brother, my mother, like everyone with me. I don’t know why I get so emotional. It’s like I had to go so deep. You know, and I felt like all those people were with me,” he said. American Becca Pizzi won the women’s race with a time of 4:24:15.

“It’s -65 in Nebraska right now from the windchill, we are colder than the South Pole!!” a user joked. “These people are crazy!! I’m so impressed!” another said. “This can’t be good for the body,” wondered another netizen. “Me its windy I guess I’m not running,” joked another person.