scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

‘Running in the South Pole’: Irish man finishes Antarctic Ice Marathon in record time of 2:53:33. Watch

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is one of the most extreme races on the planet and is held just a few hundred miles from the South Pole.

Antarctic Ice Marathon, running in the South Pole, marathon, extreme marathon, Irish man, Sean Tobin, Ireland, Antarctica, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe Antarctic Ice Marathon is one of the most extreme races on the planet.

Are you fond of running long-distance races and participating in marathons? If you have ever run a marathon, you must be aware of how gruelling it can get and even finishing the race is an accomplishment. However, can you imagine running a marathon in the chilly winds of the South Pole?

The Antarctic Ice Marathon is one of the most extreme races on the planet. The annual race is held just a few hundred miles from the South Pole. This year, the race was held on December 14, a video of which was posted on Instagram by the page Now This News.

Also Read |‘I can do hard things’: Amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days

Sean Tobin, from Ireland, who won this year’s race in the men’s category with a record time of 2:53:33, explained how it feels to run in such harsh and gruelling conditions. “You just sink. It’s like running in a real deep, muddy and cross-country race, and even one turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground, and I was trying to get up and go again. It’s just oh man, I had to go deep inside myself,” he said.

The event also includes a half-marathon and a 100-km ‘ultra race’. Runners are required to run over long stretches of ice and mountains in a region with an average windchill temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tobin got overwhelmed after finishing the race. “I was just getting emotional thinking of my brother, my mother, like everyone with me. I don’t know why I get so emotional. It’s like I had to go so deep. You know, and I felt like all those people were with me,” he said. American Becca Pizzi won the women’s race with a time of 4:24:15.

“It’s -65 in Nebraska right now from the windchill, we are colder than the South Pole!!” a user joked. “These people are crazy!! I’m so impressed!” another said. “This can’t be good for the body,” wondered another netizen. “Me its windy I guess I’m not running,” joked another person.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 09:54:26 am
Next Story

A short history of the looted Benin Bronzes, 20 of which Germany has returned to Nigeria

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close