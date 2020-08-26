Toddler accidentally uses parent’s phone to order french fries worth Rs 2,600

The video showed multiple packets of friend fires.(Picture credit: Facebook/Ashley Keogh)

A three-year-old boy accidentally ended up ordering french fries worth around Rs 2,600 from a restaurant in Ireland while he was using his parent’s phone.

According to an Irish Mirror report, Harry Keogh was watching a video on YouTube on a phone when he ended up ordering nine portions of fries from a local outlet of McDonald’s.

The toddler’s parents were unaware of the order until the delivery man knocked on the door with a large order.

“Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a McDonald’s delivery!! All of us confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order!!!” Harry’s mother Ashley Keogh wrote on Facebook while sharing a video of the delivery.

The video showed multiple packets of fries and a glimpse of the phone on which the order was placed, that showed the three-year-old had even added a tip for the delivery person.

