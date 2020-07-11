Watch: Iraqi doctor sings for an elderly Covid-19 patient leaving her teary-eyed

The video shows the patient, who moved to tears by the gesture, keenly listening to the doctor as he sings to her. (Picture credit: Twitter/ khalo atheer) The video shows the patient, who moved to tears by the gesture, keenly listening to the doctor as he sings to her. (Picture credit: Twitter/ khalo atheer)

A video of a doctor in Iraq singing for an elderly Covid-19 patient is making rounds on the internet.

The video, that has now gone viral, shows the doctor singing “My mother”, a song which is originally sung by Iraqi singer Saadoun Jaber.

The video shows the woman, in tears, keenly listening to the doctor donning a PPE kit. The elderly woman also makes an attempt to sing along.

Watch the video here:

Recently, another video had surfaced presumably of the same doctor, singing another famous song “Salamat” by Irani singer Hamid Mansour.

Meanwhile in Iraq, more than 70,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19. While the disease has killed over 2,900 people, over 41,000 people have recovered so far.

