‘Dancing isn’t a crime’: Iranians dance in support of Maedeh Hojabri arrested for posting video on Instagram

The arrest of an 18-year-old girl in Iran for posting her dancing videos on Instagram has caused a huge outcry on social media. Not just Iranians, but people around the globe slammed the Islamic government for putting the young dancer and gymnast behind the bars. Maedeh Hojabri, who recorded dance videos at her home sans the mandatory headscarf, was detained by the police earlier last week. On Friday, state TV broadcast a video in which Hojabri, “acknowledged breaking moral norms while insisting that it was not her intention and that she was only trying to gain more followers,” according to a report by AP. However, it was unclear whether her statement was made under duress.

Social media was flooded with protests and campaign to free the young artist. Many argued that it was “ridiculous” to arrest someone for merely just being happy and dancing.

Blogger Hossein Ronaghi wrote on Twitter: “If you tell people anywhere in the world that 17 and 18-year-old girls are arrested for their dance, happiness and beauty on charges of spreading indecency, while child rapists and others are free, they will laugh! Because for them, it’s unbelievable!”

Arresting a 19-year-old girl for dancing & uploading her videos on Instagram and then forcing her to confess her “crime” on TV. Yet another disgraceful act by #Iran‘s judiciary & every single individual involved. A horrendous display of intolerance. For shame. #MaedehHojabri pic.twitter.com/XhJArMBCUc — Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) July 7, 2018

If you’re a dancer, writer, comic, artist, singer…whatever creative thing you do…you can’t NOT do it. You will go mad. Imagine living in Iran where self-expression is banned. Unspeakable cruelty by a government who tries to crush culture. #FreeMaedeh https://t.co/IpMU4jQHqT — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) July 8, 2018

This Iranian girl was arrested in Tehran for uploading her dance videos in instagram. This is ridiculous!

Dancing is Art, Not a Crime! #MaedehHojabri #Iran pic.twitter.com/FCJToJmxMX — mary (@maryazizi1) July 7, 2018

#Iran just arrested a teenage girl #MaedehHojabri because of her dance and performances video. Before 40 years ago, dance were taught in school in Iran but after the Islamic revolution 1979 it became a big crime! pic.twitter.com/n68l7enKx1 — Arash Sigarchi 🇦🇷 (@sigarchi) July 7, 2018

هر جای دنیا بگویی که دختران ۱۷ و ۱۸ ساله را بخاطر رقص، شادی و زیبایی‌شان به جرم اشاعه فحشا بازداشت و زندانی کردند و در مقابل متجاوزان به کودکان و … آزاد هستند، می‌خندند! چون برای‌شان باور پذیر نیست!#مائده_هژبری #رقص#آزادی pic.twitter.com/skkYw0gVGt — Hossein Ronaghi (@HosseinRonaghi) July 7, 2018

#MaedehHojabri is a wonderful young #dancer who has been arrested by the #IRI

Her #crime is dancing

The #media of the IRI has published a stupid #report of the interrogation of these girls

They are scared and crying

And that’s very terrible and painful

BE THEIR VOICE#مائده_هژبری pic.twitter.com/sQNYRhCVAC — Mosi Barouti (@BaroutiMosi) July 8, 2018

But people are not just protesting online. Many women and men are now uploading dancing videos of their own on social media in solidarity with Hojabri, challenging the authorities. With hashtag #dancing_isn’t_a_crime #FreeMaedeh #FreeIran many women are now urging others to join in their form of protest.

I dance in a public park in Tehran to support Maedeh the 19 year old girl who got arrested for dancing.

در پارک هنرمندان بدون‌حجاب اجباری رقصیدم ولی نوازنده نگران اینکه بساطش جمع بشه با عذرخواهی آهنگ رو قطع کرد.

برای حمایت از #مائده_هژبری بیا #برقص_تا_برقصیم pic.twitter.com/8JtGU4QOzI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 7, 2018

رقص در برابر مسجد

مسیحِ عزیز شهادتِ «امام صادقِ»و این مسجد اسمش امام صادق ! اگه زندان، «سرنوشتِ» منه، ترجیح میدم واسه یه رقصِ کاملا مجرمانه زندانی شم

نه واسه رقص تو اتاق خوابم.

من و خانواده م پولِ مسجد و عقایدِ شما رو دادیم، اما شما عقایدِ مارو سلاخی و حبس میکنید. #برقص_تابرقصیم pic.twitter.com/MZbcNwq9Xa — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 9, 2018

رقص زیبای زنی با عکس‌ #مائده_هژبری ستوده، آتنا،‌گلرخ و آرش در خیابان‌.ارسال کننده:زندانی کنید،متحد‌تر می‌شیم #برقص_تا_برقصیم

دیکتاتور #بچرخ_تا_بچرخیم

Islamic Republic arrested these brave women 4 dancing or fighting 4 freedom I am dancing in the street in Iran to be their voices pic.twitter.com/GEECAYinPK — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 8, 2018

مادرم گفت:«برای نوجوانی و جوانی به سرقت رفته شما، برای آزادی و شادی که حقتان هست؛ می‌رقصم» #برقص_تا_برقصیم #مائده_هژبرى pic.twitter.com/X3h4gB5iEC — solmaz eikder (@eikder) July 8, 2018

#چهارشنبه_های_سفید رو‌ می‌رقصم و همسرم حامی منه. با رقص و بی شال من دو‌ قانون واپسگرا رو‌می‌شکنم. بزرگ‌ترین انتقام ما از دشمنانِ شادی و آزادی اینه که شاد و آزاد باشیم‌ و‌ از انگ و توهین نترسیم.

Today is #WhiteWednesdays in Iran and by dancing unveiled I brake two backward laws. pic.twitter.com/TT8SmTo7cy — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 20, 2018

How many more women’s police will arrest in #Iran because of dancing. Here you go more Iranian women’s are dancing to protest the arrest of #MaedehHojabri & other teenagers. Iranian Islamic government should understand #dancing is not a crime.#FreeMaedeh #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/SXPHvjpPSM — Ashraf Sherjan (@ASJBaloch) July 8, 2018

#Iran : More & More Iranian women’s are dancing in support of Maedeh Hojabri.#MaedehHojabri‘s crime was she uploaded her dance videos on Instagram.#FreeMaedeh #FreeIran pic.twitter.com/wuuyYuxe7j — Ashraf Sherjan (@ASJBaloch) July 8, 2018

این دوست قشنگ من از جاش بلند شده و برای #مائده_هژبری رقصیده. من ازش اجازه گرفتم که رقص قشنگش رو اینجا بذارم. #برقص_تا_برقصيم pic.twitter.com/J2gV8YPYNd — Lily Anne (@DarkPasenger10B) July 8, 2018

رقص گناه نیست، رقص عیب و عار نیست. حتی ربطی به جنسیت و گرایش جنسی آدم‌ها نداره. رقصیدن می‌تونه سخنی از عشق باشه و با رقصیدن میشه حرف زد، پس #برقص_تا_برقصیم. #مائده_هژبری#رامینیما#رقص pic.twitter.com/1NSVYJCwVE — Ramin Haghjoo (@RaminHaghjoo1) July 9, 2018

میرقصم تا ببیند و بدانند با گرفتن نوجوان‌ها و مائده ها نمی‌توانند شادی و امید را از ما بگیرند و ما امید به دیدن ایرانی آزاد،شاد و با آینده روشن داریم.#مائده_هژبری #برقص_تا_برقصیم #westandtogether#westandwithpahlavi

ریتوییت لطفا تا همه ببینند🙏 pic.twitter.com/oGsWPSETGL — داش مَموشی (@dashmamush2014) July 8, 2018

من یک زن ایرانی، یک پزشک، یک مادر و کاملا غیر سیاسی ام! من با مائده ها تا روز محقق شدن رویای آزادی میرقصم #مائده_هژبري #برقص_تا_برقصیم pic.twitter.com/0KN9TwcoFe — Razieh Irani (@RaziehI) July 9, 2018

#برقص_تا_برقصیم به خاطر سالهای که برای رقص کمیته گرفتم با تمام وجود این دختر خانم درک میکنم و این رقص بخاطر اون بعد از سالها بش تقدیم میکنم pic.twitter.com/5Nww7jbhJp — mehdi kasaei (@mehdi_kasaei) July 8, 2018

كسي كه از شادي مردم ناراحت ميشود برود خودش را درست كند. رقص و شادي كار آدمهاي “سالم” و در زمره امور “طبيعي” است. #شادي_حق_ماست #مائده_هژبرى #برقص_تا_برقصیم pic.twitter.com/aqi6Ag93G1 — Nariman Mostafavi (@Nariman_Mostaf) July 8, 2018

This is not the first time the Iranian government have arrested women for dancing and posting their videos online. According to BBC, several other dancers have reportedly also been arrested in recent weeks.

While social networking websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Telegram messaging app are banned in Iran, people there continue using these sites through proxies and VPNs.

