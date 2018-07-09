Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

‘Dancing isn’t a crime’: Iranians dance in support of Maedeh Hojabri arrested for posting video on Instagram

Social media was flooded with protests and campaign to free the young artist. Many argued that it was "ridiculous" to arrest someone for merely just being happy and dancing. Many women and men are now uploading dancing videos of their own on social media in solidarity.

Updated: July 9, 2018 7:11:19 pm
iran, Maedeh Hojabri, Maedeh Hojabri Instagram,Maedeh Hojabri dance video, Maedeh Hojabri Iran, iran girl arrested dancing, iran dance protest, iran arrest for dancing, iran dance in protest, indian express, viral news, world news Not just Iraninan women but even men have joined in this unique protest demading the teenager must be set free. (Source: Twitter)
The arrest of an 18-year-old girl in Iran for posting her dancing videos on Instagram has caused a huge outcry on social media. Not just Iranians, but people around the globe slammed the Islamic government for putting the young dancer and gymnast behind the bars. Maedeh Hojabri, who recorded dance videos at her home sans the mandatory headscarf, was detained by the police earlier last week. On Friday, state TV broadcast a video in which Hojabri, “acknowledged breaking moral norms while insisting that it was not her intention and that she was only trying to gain more followers,” according to a report by AP. However, it was unclear whether her statement was made under duress.

Social media was flooded with protests and campaign to free the young artist. Many argued that it was “ridiculous” to arrest someone for merely just being happy and dancing.

Blogger Hossein Ronaghi wrote on Twitter: “If you tell people anywhere in the world that 17 and 18-year-old girls are arrested for their dance, happiness and beauty on charges of spreading indecency, while child rapists and others are free, they will laugh! Because for them, it’s unbelievable!”

But people are not just protesting online. Many women and men are now uploading dancing videos of their own on social media in solidarity with Hojabri, challenging the authorities. With hashtag #dancing_isn’t_a_crime #FreeMaedeh #FreeIran many women are now urging others to join in their form of protest.

This is not the first time the Iranian government have arrested women for dancing and posting their videos online. According to BBC, several other dancers have reportedly also been arrested in recent weeks.

While social networking websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Telegram messaging app are banned in Iran, people there continue using these sites through proxies and VPNs.

