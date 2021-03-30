Iranian group recreates Sholay’s iconic Jab Tak Hai Jaan, netizens tag Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema

Netizens loved the group's efforts and is showering praise on them.

Sholay is considered a cult classic and for a good reason. The 1975 film’s popularity goes well beyond Indian shores. Now, a series of videos is going viral all way from Iran, where a group of people are seen recreating the iconic ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan’ song from Ramesh Sippy film.

In the videos, party goers are seen performing to the Lata Mangeshkar song, with a Iranian woman wearing a green saree matching Hema Malini’s famous dance steps. While a man playing Dharmendra’s role as Viru is seen standing with his hand tied up against a door, Gabbar can be seen holding a branch!

Watch the video here:

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

And if wasn’t already impressive enough, another man was seen holding a (toy) gun, threatening Basanti to dance. Instead of the glass shards, we see plastic cups on the floor.

پارت سوم و آخر🤪 عاشق نگاه پیرمرده پشت اوپن شدم که داره تاسف میخوره😩 pic.twitter.com/ghuxueaN30 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

The video thread got a wider attention when a professor and filmmaker Kaveh Abbasian retweeted it hoping it reaches Indian Twitter adding: “Basanti zindabad!”

I hope this tweet somehow finds its way to the Indian Twitter. This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day 👏👏 https://t.co/9mKkR5WcYj — Kaveh Abbasian (@KavehAbbasian) March 28, 2021

Soon, it caught the attention of desi Bollywood fans on the platform, who were not only impressed by Iranians’ love for Hindi cinema but also amused how the woman recreated Hema Malini’s dance step-by-step. Impressed by the performance, fans are now also tagging the film’s lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Dreamgirl herself to get their attention.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the videos:

