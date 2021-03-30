scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Iranian group recreates Sholay’s iconic Jab Tak Hai Jaan, netizens tag Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema

As Iranian fans of Sholay recreated Jab Tak Hai Jaan, people are now tagging the film's lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini to get their attention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2021 5:05:14 pm
sholay, sholay jab tak hai jaan, iranian group sholay song, iran bollywood fan dance, iranian woman sholay song, viral videos, indian expressNetizens loved the group's efforts and is showering praise on them.

Sholay is considered a cult classic and for a good reason. The 1975 film’s popularity goes well beyond Indian shores. Now, a series of videos is going viral all way from Iran, where a group of people are seen recreating the iconic ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan’ song from Ramesh Sippy film.

In the videos, party goers are seen performing to the Lata Mangeshkar song, with a Iranian woman wearing a green saree matching Hema Malini’s famous dance steps. While a man playing Dharmendra’s role as Viru is seen standing with his hand tied up against a door, Gabbar can be seen holding a branch!

Watch the video here:

And if wasn’t already impressive enough, another man was seen holding a (toy) gun, threatening Basanti to dance. Instead of the glass shards, we see plastic cups on the floor.

The video thread got a wider attention when a professor and filmmaker Kaveh Abbasian retweeted it hoping it reaches Indian Twitter adding: “Basanti zindabad!”

Soon, it caught the attention of desi Bollywood fans on the platform, who were not only impressed by Iranians’ love for Hindi cinema but also amused how the woman recreated Hema Malini’s dance step-by-step. Impressed by the performance, fans are now also tagging the film’s lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Dreamgirl herself to get their attention.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the videos:

