Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Watch: In video, Iranian directors, actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Actor and director Soheila Golestani posted a video in which her colleagues stand in a single frame without headscarves.

Since September, Iran has been witnessing unprecedented anti-government protests. The protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away in police custody after getting arrested by the ‘morality police’ for allegedly not wearing the mandatory hijab properly. The protesters, demanding freedom from oppressive laws that curtail women’s freedom in Iran, have been facing a brutal state crackdown.

On Monday, a group of filmmakers and actors in Iran showed solidarity with the protestors in the form of an evocative but silent video.

In the video, actor and writer Soheila Golestani comes in front of a camera frame and joins the director Hamid Pourazaei. They are soon joined by other actors and filmmakers. None of the women in the frame has worn the headscarf, in a statement against Iran’s mandatory hijab in public places. All individuals are wearing black and looking defiantly at the camera. The mere act of being without a headscarf in public or public-facing forums like social media is an important statement in Iran.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soheila Golestani (@soheilagolestani)

The caption, written in Persian, roughly translates to, “The show is over and the truth is exposed. Our real heroes, the unnamed people. We don’t line out our mistakes. Again we practice and we learn… There are countless ways and hope for a new day, a lot.Video by @soheilagolestani We are all together. #Iranian Kurdistan #Sistan_Baluchistan #Mehsa_Amini #womanlifefreedom #mahsaamini”.

Her video has gathered over 85,000 likes since and is also being widely circulated across social media platforms.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 03:03:24 pm
