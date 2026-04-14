‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Iran Consulate in Mumbai mocks Trump’s naval ‘blockade’ with viral Shah Rukh Khan dialogue

Amid tensions between the United States and Iran, social media has emerged as a platform for taking jibes. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai has recently responded to Tehran’s strategic advantage over the Strait of Hormuz.
On X, the consulate highlighted the waterway’s pivotal role in global energy routes and naval dominance. “Bro forgot that even after ‘smashing fleets’, control of the Strait of #Hormuz decides the game,” it wrote in a post.
The statement followed reports that a deadline set by US President Donald Trump in connection with a naval blockade expired on Monday. After the breakdown of high-level peace talks in Islamabad, the US military has reportedly started limiting the movement of ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.
Dismissing US warnings, the Consulate stated in Hindi, “Baaki sab filmy dialogue hai boss (Rest are just lines from a movie).”
In another post, Tehran described its fast-attack naval forces as the “red bees of the Persian Gulf,” accompanied by a video montage showing missile launches and swarm boat tactics. Reacting to it, the Iran Consulate in Mumbai quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s movie dialogue and wrote, “Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was ‘finished’… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick….Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come).”
“Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.
Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.
Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc
— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wrote on social media, “Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated… If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED.”
Trump’s post triggered a sea of memes, with Iran chiming in. The Iranian Embassy in South Africa created an AI-generated video of Trump singing the “blockade” song.
Sharing the video, the handle wrote, “And today’s popular music: “blockade” by Trump.”
“Red bees of the #PersianGulf” yeah, the fast missile boats are warming up.
Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was “finished”… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick.
Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai 😏.#HORMUZ pic.twitter.com/Wu0FV5iMIc
— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 13, 2026
Another post featuring Trump as a pirate read, “The miserable pirates of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.”
And today’s popular music: “blockade” by Trump. pic.twitter.com/7EYQ1nSTm7
— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 13, 2026