‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: Iran Consulate in Mumbai mocks Trump’s naval ‘blockade’ with viral Shah Rukh Khan dialogue

The Iran Embassy in South Africa created an AI-generated video of Trump singing the “blockade” song (Image source: @iamsrk/Instagram, @IRANinSA/X)

Amid tensions between the United States and Iran, social media has emerged as a platform for taking jibes. The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai has recently responded to Tehran’s strategic advantage over the Strait of Hormuz.

On X, the consulate highlighted the waterway’s pivotal role in global energy routes and naval dominance. “Bro forgot that even after ‘smashing fleets’, control of the Strait of #Hormuz decides the game,” it wrote in a post.

The statement followed reports that a deadline set by US President Donald Trump in connection with a naval blockade expired on Monday. After the breakdown of high-level peace talks in Islamabad, the US military has reportedly started limiting the movement of ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.