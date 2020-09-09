scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A photo from a school in Iran that reopened after 7 months gets netizens talking

The picture, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Farnaz Fassihi showed students sitting inside transparent tents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 5:07:45 pm
Iran, Iran coronavirus, Iran school reopening, Iran COVID-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.Iran reopened schools to over 15 million students after a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Picture credit: Twitter/Farnaz Fassihi)

Schools in Iran have reopened to 15 million students on September 5 after staying shut for seven months due to the COVD-19 pandemic, and a picture showing how a class was being conducted is making the rounds of the internet.

The picture, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Farnaz Fassihi showed students sitting inside transparent tents.There was one girl in each tent and none of them were wearing masks.

”School in the age of pandemic in Iran,” Fassihi wrote.

Take a look here:

While the innovation impressed many, others expressed concern over the health hazards of sitting inside a closed tent. Take a look at some of the reactions:

President Hassan Rouhani oversaw the reopening of schools through a live video conference on the state television. He cited the equal importance of education and health as the reason for his decision to reopen educational institutions, Reuters reported.

“This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students,” the president said.

According to reports, Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East with over 384,000 cases.

