A photo from a school in Iran that reopened after 7 months gets netizens talking

Iran reopened schools to over 15 million students after a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Picture credit: Twitter/Farnaz Fassihi)

Schools in Iran have reopened to 15 million students on September 5 after staying shut for seven months due to the COVD-19 pandemic, and a picture showing how a class was being conducted is making the rounds of the internet.

The picture, which was shared on Twitter by journalist Farnaz Fassihi showed students sitting inside transparent tents.There was one girl in each tent and none of them were wearing masks.

”School in the age of pandemic in Iran,” Fassihi wrote.

Take a look here:

School in the age of pandemic in Iran. pic.twitter.com/Gg6v7KMhbh — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) September 8, 2020

While the innovation impressed many, others expressed concern over the health hazards of sitting inside a closed tent. Take a look at some of the reactions:

At least they make the investment in children to educate them. — Elle Man (@LisaAz4evah) September 8, 2020

Is it bad that I think this is cute or that it brings back memories of fort building from my childhood? — LynnInChicago (@LynnInChicago2) September 8, 2020

I would have loved this as a kid. At least Iran is taking it seriously… then there is us. — BlueBellBetty (@BlueBellBetty) September 8, 2020

You know we’ve finally internalized the absurdity of 2020 when the responses are “so cute!” instead of “how disturbing that this way of life is necessary.” 😢 — Vote Vote Vote (@KarenDZachary) September 9, 2020

Well, it looks cosy and kind of magical and no masks. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) September 8, 2020

This isn’t the worst idea I’ve seen. Cute little cubbies for each kid that they can decorate and take care of themselves. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) September 9, 2020

So these kids won’t die of the virus. They’ll die from breathing in their own carbon dioxide all day. — Jen Giacone (@MaddFan1) September 8, 2020

My kids just came home from their first day of class. They wore masks all day, had to sit 6 ft from their friends, & couldn’t share anything. How are the tents any worse? — Sarcasm Personified (@visgrrl) September 8, 2020

This look so cute but feel like punishment, as an American looking at this pic. — iThinkWithMyhead (@Gtrealmacoy) September 8, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

President Hassan Rouhani oversaw the reopening of schools through a live video conference on the state television. He cited the equal importance of education and health as the reason for his decision to reopen educational institutions, Reuters reported.

“This year, we shoulder a heavier burden of responsibility toward our students,” the president said.

According to reports, Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East with over 384,000 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd