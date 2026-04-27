Iran mocks Trump with Lego-style diss track after White House dinner scare, watch

The video claimed that while Trump projects strength publicly, he is not taken seriously behind the scenes and is often ridiculed (Image source: @MalcolmNance/X)

Iran released a satirical, Lego-style diss track video mocking US President Donald Trump following the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

The animated video uses a rap format to mock Trump’s leadership and his administration’s handling of the situation. It depicts security forces quickly stepping in as chaos unfolds.

The video also references the confusion during the dinner event, when reports of gunfire led to a sudden evacuation. Trump, who was in the middle of delivering a speech, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service personnel along with other senior officials.

Through its lyrics, the video suggests that the administration manipulates events and narratives. It claims that while Trump may influence media coverage domestically, he cannot persuade or has any sway over Iran.