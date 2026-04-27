Iran mocks Trump with Lego-style diss track after White House dinner scare, watch

Iran released a satirical, Lego-style diss track video mocking US President Donald Trump following the shooting scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.
The animated video uses a rap format to mock Trump’s leadership and his administration’s handling of the situation. It depicts security forces quickly stepping in as chaos unfolds.
The video also references the confusion during the dinner event, when reports of gunfire led to a sudden evacuation. Trump, who was in the middle of delivering a speech, was swiftly escorted away by Secret Service personnel along with other senior officials.
Through its lyrics, the video suggests that the administration manipulates events and narratives. It claims that while Trump may influence media coverage domestically, he cannot persuade or has any sway over Iran.
One of the lines in the video states, “Every time your polls drop, you pull up the same scheme.” Another line mocks his personality, saying, “Snowflake ego so high, can’t handle the smoke. Hire the mentalist, so you don’t get roasted.”
The track continues to attack Trump’s public persona, describing him as having a “fragile ego” and suggesting that the country is under economic strain. It also hints that even some of his MAGA supporters are beginning to question his leadership.
“MAGA waking up, country going broke. You control the dinner, but you lost the same. You control the narrative, but you still a loser,” the lyrics add.
It also claimed that while Trump projects strength publicly, he is not taken seriously behind the scenes and is often ridiculed.
Watch here:
Wow. Iranian Lego diss track team is FAST. pic.twitter.com/ILdlraLfFq
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 26, 2026
The high-profile dinner was abruptly interrupted during Trump’s speech, leading to guests being escorted out. Among those present were First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other senior officials.